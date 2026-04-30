Jason Chan elected to lead union representing thousands of Boeing workers 

Jason Chan has been elected president and directing business representative of IAM District 751, the union representing roughly 33,000 workers—primarily employees of Boeing.

Chan, a former wing mechanic at Boeing’s Renton facility, steps into the role after more than 18 years in the union. His election signals a leadership transition for one of the Pacific Northwest’s most influential labor groups.

In a statement, Chan said he is “honored and humbled” by the trust placed in him and emphasized unity among members. He said he plans to build on the union’s legacy while addressing ongoing challenges facing aerospace workers.

District 751, formally known as the Aerospace Machinists Industrial District Lodge 751, plays a central role in representing Boeing workers across the region.