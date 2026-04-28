Filipino American with Seattle ties remembered

About 160 people gathered at Othello Park on April 25 to mourn and honor victims of a recent deadly incident in Negros Occidental, Philippines, including a Seattle-based community organizer who was among those killed, organizers said.

Attendees learned earlier that day that Kai Dana Sorem, described by community members as a local organizer with Anakbayan South Seattle, was among 19 people killed in what activists are calling the “Toboso 19” massacre.

Philippine military officials have described the operation as targeting armed insurgents. However, speakers at the Seattle gathering disputed that characterization, alleging the victims were civilians from peasant communities and condemning the incident as a violation of international humanitarian law.

Community members at the event described Sorem as an organizer, educator and musician who worked to promote Filipino culture and political awareness in the Puget Sound region. Several speakers highlighted her outreach to students and fellow organizers, emphasizing her role in connecting local efforts with issues in the Philippines.

Organizers and attendees called for an independent investigation into the incident and expressed opposition to U.S. military aid to the Philippines, arguing it contributes to human rights abuses.