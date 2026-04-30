Culture, food and values shape dating for AAPI singles, study finds

A new study from Coffee Meets Bagel finds that culture plays a central role in modern dating for many Asian American and Pacific Islander singles, with most saying shared background and values shape how they choose partners and build relationships.

The survey, released on April 28 ahead of AAPI Heritage Month in May, reports that 88% of AAPI daters say cultural background matters in love, compared with 67% of non-AAPI respondents. Nearly half—45%—described it as “very important,” more than double the rate of non-AAPI daters.

Despite that emphasis, the study found a gap between expectations and experience. More than half of AAPI respondents, 52%, said they have felt culturally misunderstood in a relationship, and 33% said they ended a relationship because of cultural differences. Conversations about culture also tend to surface early, with 73% saying the topic comes up within the first few dates.

The findings highlight how identity, family and shared values influence dating decisions. According to the survey, 89% of AAPI daters prioritize shared values such as family, lifestyle and long-term goals, while 41% value shared cultural traditions, including food and holidays. About 22% said parental expectations factor into their choices.

When asked what matters most in a relationship, respondents pointed to emotional compatibility (76%), respect for family (56%) and shared cultural understanding (46%).

The survey also found that cultural alignment can shape the quality of relationships. Among respondents, 83% said they feel more emotionally connected when a partner understands their background, while 60% said it allows partners to understand their experiences without explanation. About 51% said it helps them feel more comfortable being themselves, and 50% reported easier communication.

“What we’re seeing is that AAPI daters place a strong emphasis on cultural understanding—not necessarily because they only want to date within their own culture, but because they want to feel seen, respected, and understood,” said Quincy Yang, CEO of Coffee Meets Bagel U.S.

Food also emerged as a key way people connect. The survey found that 72% of AAPI daters say food plays a meaningful role in their dating lives, and 50% said it is one of the best ways to bond on a date. Most respondents—84%—reported sharing their culture with a partner, often through food.

The company said the findings underscore the importance of cultural awareness and curiosity in relationships, with 82% of respondents saying they find it attractive when a partner is curious about their culture.