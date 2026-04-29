AAPI artists’ murals chosen for Renton’s Legacy Square and the 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Kai Curry

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is almost here! Seattle has been preparing well in advance. The 23rd World Cup will be the first to have three host nations—including 11 cities across the U.S.—and will have 16 more teams than prior years, an increase from 32 to 48. This international event is a golden opportunity for Seattle, and its surrounding cities, who anticipate an influx of fans. City councils and committees have been busy organizing commemorative community events, from festivals to watch parties. The City of Renton, together with Urban ArtWorks, has planned two celebratory murals at Legacy Square, a new downtown gathering space for art and culture.

Both artists chosen to create the murals for this space are of Asian American or Pacific Islander heritage. Toka Valu grew up in Tonga and now calls the Pacific Northwest home. His art blends the colors and motifs of his Tongan upbringing with shared beliefs of the Duwamish people. Nikita Ares emigrated from the Philippines to Seattle when she was 17. She loves to find the flow inside of the seeming chaos of colorful abstract lines and shapes. The two artists will work together on the Legacy Square Project to create a trio of art work that will enliven the space during the World Cup, and beyond. Their pieces will reference the 2026 World Cup by including a soccer scarf-like motif, for instance, but will also be timeless.

You have likely seen both artists’ work before. There is Valu’s extensive mural at King County International Airport AKA Boeing Field, which he created with fellow artist and friend, Tommy Segundo. It’s a work Valu holds near and dear to his heart, he told the Northwest Asian Weekly, because it was one of the first commissions that demonstrated he could make a living with his art. There are the steps leading to Amazon’s Seattle hub created by Ares, or the art she did for Lionsgate in connection with the Nicholas Cage film, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” Both Valu’s and Ares’ designs have been featured on Kraken jerseys. They are almost household names, or should be!

Valu’s portion of the Legacy Square Project will have two parts: a vinyl application on a set of doors, and a painted mural somewhat connected and below the giant wall where Ares will have her mural.

“We are trying to make sure that our concepts, at the very least, speak to each other,” Valu said. Both artists enjoy bright colors, although Ares works in abstraction while Valu tends towards representations of people and animals—especially symbolic animals of the Pacific Islands and Pacific Northwest indigenous peoples. For Valu, coming to Seattle was a transformative experience. Taught by his mother to keep his head down in this new place, the then-14-year-old turned to art. It’s what he used, and uses, to stay grounded, he said. Through his art, Valu remembers the many sights, sounds, and smells of Tonga, a place where sensory experience feels heightened compared to life in the U.S. He combines this in his art with the shared Duwamish tradition of storytelling and community narrative, he explained.

Ares, too, harkens back to her tropical homeland when she creates her art. Her use of bright colors is admittedly an effort to revive that part of herself within the Pacific Northwest’s much grayer palette, she told us.

“Thinking back to home, which is so sunny, super festive…and then being here, really did bring out of me a craving for that color and brightness,” she said. The motif of the soccer scarf for the Legacy Square Project appeals to Ares’ sense of movement, while for Valu, the twisting shape suggests other forms, such as that of a dragon. According to Ares, the murals she and Toka will be providing are meant to allude to the World Cup and provide a welcoming feeling for visitors to the Square, while also not being literally about the World Cup. In this way, they can become part of Renton downtown for the foreseeable future.

“Folks are excited about the theme of movement, so that’s something that I’m keeping in mind,” Valu added.

Alexandra Nason is a project director at Urban ArtWorks and is working with Valu and Ares on their Legacy Square murals. Urban ArtWorks is a public art, youth mentorship, and community building organization, Nason explained. They specifically approached Valu and Ares for this project and were pleased that the City of Renton accepted both.

“We thought that they would be good fits for the energy of the project… and complement each other well,” Nason said. “[Urban ArtWorks] is excited to collaborate with both artists and bring something to life that hopefully inspires and energizes the community, and brings people together.” Furthermore, Nason expressed a wish for the three pieces that they give those who see them a sense of pride and resilience.

Art is a way of giving back, connecting with others, and also feeding the soul. For Ares and Valu, their artistic way of life has naturally led them to also seek other types of outreach. When he was a student at the University of Washington, Valu received support from other Pacific Islanders that helped him feel less alienated. In return, he joined the Office of Minority Affairs as an outreach and admissions counselor. He is now married to a high school counselor, teaches a class himself, and they have two children. Ares gives back to the people of the Philippines and her hometown by participating with the Amada Vicente Ravanera Foundation and the Malaya Movement, both of which have a strong social justice focus. Both Ares and Valu turned to art to process moving to a new place, and it turned into something that could also help them connect with others.

“Keep moving forward,” Valu advises those who might be struggling. “It’s a long journey, so find your people. They will help you stay the course.” He quoted the African proverb, “You can go fast alone, but you can go far together,” which could also apply to a successful soccer team.

Kai can be reached at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.