WA lawmakers hear proposal to recognize Diwali, Bandi Chhor Divas 

A bill that would formally recognize Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas as non-legal holidays in Washington got its first public hearing Tuesday before the Senate State Government, Tribal Affairs & Elections Committee.

Senate Bill 6044—sponsored by state Sen. Manka Dhingra—aims to acknowledge two major religious and cultural observances celebrated by many Washington residents. The bill would not create paid holidays, but it would allow employees to use personal paid time off to observe them.

Diwali, often called the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains and is observed by more than a billion people worldwide. The holiday centers on themes of light overcoming darkness and good prevailing over evil, and is commonly marked by lighting lamps, gathering with family and reflecting on renewal and prosperity.

Bandi Chhor Divas, celebrated by Sikhs and observed on the same day as Diwali, commemorates liberation and highlights values such as courage, justice and selfless leadership. Together, the two observances emphasize shared ideas of compassion, unity and renewal.

This bill is really about inclusion, said Dhingra. “It’s about acknowledging our state’s religious and cultural diversity and making sure these holidays and our South Asian community are seen and respected.”

Washington already recognizes several cultural and religious observances, including Lunar New Year. In recent years, the state has also added recognition of the Islamic holidays Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

Follow the progress of Senate Bill 6044 here.