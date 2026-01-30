Violent sex offender arrested in CID

A 57-year-old registered sex offender with a long criminal history involving children is back in jail, this time accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, Seattle police said.

Richard Eugene Jackson was arrested Thursday by the Seattle Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit after investigators received multiple cyber tips flagging his online activity, authorities said.

ICAC Sgt. Shawn Martinell said detectives began looking into Jackson last summer and quickly made the case a priority.

“We got 18 cybertips over a short period of time accusing him of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material,” Martinell said. “With his history and his sex offender status, he has been identified as somebody likely to reoffend.”

Police collected evidence from Jackson’s vehicle and his apartment in the 600 block of King Street in the Chinatown-International District (CID). Investigators said they found no evidence in the current case that Jackson was physically abusing children.

Jackson is being held at the King County Jail on suspicion of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and sexual exploitation of a child.