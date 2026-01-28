Starlux, Sorayama launch AIRSORAYAMA

Taiwanese airline Starlux and Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama unveiled AIRSORAYAMA this week—a collaboration that transforms two Airbus A350‑1000s into the largest artworks of Sorayama’s six-decade career.

AIRSORAYAMA Silver and AIRSORAYAMA Gold feature mirrored silver‑and‑gold palettes designed to “speak” to one another across the sky. They enter service in the third quarter of 2026.

“Sorayama-sensei’s creations embody futurism and breathe emotion into the metal, mirroring the precision and care behind aviation itself. Together we have created something unprecedented—a flying masterpiece that carries emotions across the world,” said Starlux Chairman K.W. Chang.