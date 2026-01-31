Seattle moves to bar federal immigration enforcement

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced on Thursday a series of initial steps aimed at protecting residents amid increased federal immigration enforcement activity, even as the city says it has no indication of an immediate surge by federal agents.

City officials said enforcement activity by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection has increased over the past year, prompting the city to prepare. The actions include barring federal civil immigration authorities from using city-owned property, updating police protocols and expanding support for immigrant-focused community organizations.

“Whoever you are, and wherever you come from: if Seattle is your home, then this is your city,” Wilson said. “And it’s our responsibility as city leaders to move quickly and get organized so we can keep people safe.”

Wilson said she will issue an executive order prohibiting federal civil immigration enforcement on city-owned and city-controlled properties, including parks, parking lots, plazas, garages and the Seattle Center. She also announced a $4 million investment in immigrant legal defense and community support organizations, funding that was approved by the City Council late last year.

Under the plan, police will investigate, verify and document reports of immigration enforcement activity, including using body-worn and in-car video when responding to such incidents, city officials said.

Wilson also announced the creation of the Stand Together Seattle Initiative, encouraging private property owners to post notices stating federal agents may not enter without a warrant. City departments have been directed to review data-sharing practices, post signage designating private spaces on city property and coordinate with regional and state agencies.

“So many of us are shocked and heartbroken by the news out of Minneapolis,” Wilson said. “The federal government is causing profound, long-term harm to so many communities, and we all have a shared responsibility to organize, practice solidarity, and do what we can to keep Seattle safe.”