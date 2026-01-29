Padmanabhan to lead ACoM 

American Community Media (ACoM), the first and largest association of ethnic news outlets nationwide, announced Jaya Padmanabhan as its new executive director, effective Feb. 1.

Padmanabhan—who left a successful role as a software engineer in Silicon Valley to pursue her passion of journalism—brings over a decade of dedicated experience in the ethnic media sector.

She served as executive editor of India Currents, the oldest and largest Indian-American magazine on the West Coast, then as a biweekly columnist for the San Francisco Examiner; and most recently as project manager of the University of Southern California Center for Health Care Journalism’s Ethnic Media Collaborative project.

“Ethnic media teaches me a different way of understanding news, documenting the intimate life of communities and amplifying voices largely unheard and unseen in the public space. I learned the enduring power of news outlets that provide a collective voice for their communities—the ‘we’ rather than the ‘I’ of journalism.”