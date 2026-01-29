ad_wong.jpg

Locke honored with Richardson Prize for public service

From left: James-Christian B. Blockwood, president and CEO of the National Academy of Public Administration who hosted the award, former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and former Washington Gov. Gary Locke. (Photo credit: National Academy of Public Administration)

Former Washington Gov. Gary Locke received the Elliot L. Richardson Prize for Excellence in Public Service at a ceremony on Wednesday night.

The ceremony took place before a crowd of 70—with at least 60 viewers on the livestream—at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Building in Washington, D.C.

Locke shared the honor with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and journalist Jenn White, host of NPR’s 1A program, moderated a conversation with the two as part of the event. 

Locke and Yellen each received $25,000. Locke chose to donate his prize award to the College Success Foundation in Washington state which provides four-year college scholarships to foster youth in the state.

Locke was the first Chinese American elected governor in U.S. history and the first Asian American governor in the continental United States.

