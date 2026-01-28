Fentanyl seized after brief chase in CID

Seattle police arrested a suspected drug dealer in the Chinatown–International District (CID) on Tuesday afternoon—following a short foot chase that ended with drugs and cash scattered in the street.

Officers working a narcotics surveillance operation near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street spotted a man they recognized and knew was wanted on several warrants, police said.

With help from the department’s Real Time Crime Center, officers tracked the man as they moved in. When police approached, he ran, tossing his jacket and cash as he tried to get away. He was quickly arrested.

Officers recovered the discarded items and found fentanyl inside the jacket, along with more fentanyl during a search of the suspect’s pockets, police said.

The man, a previously convicted violent felon under Department of Corrections supervision, was booked into the King County Jail.