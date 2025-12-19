Washington offers disaster cash aid, food benefit replacements after flooding

If you’ve lost food purchased with food benefits because of recent flooding or a power outage, you may be eligible to have those benefits replaced—but you must act quickly.

The Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) says you must file a claim within 10 days of the flooding or outage by calling 877-501-2233, or by visiting a local community services office.

Applications may also be started online at WashingtonConnection.org, though an interview is required to complete the process.

The announcement comes as the state also rolls out $1 million in Disaster Cash Assistance Program (DCAP) for households affected by the recent flooding event. The temporary program runs through Jan. 15, 2026, and is available to eligible residents in Benton, Chelan, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, King, Kittitas, Lewis, Pacific, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, Yakima and Whatcom counties.

Gov. Bob Ferguson declared those counties disaster areas and authorized the aid in response to extensive flood damage and evacuations.

“We are doing everything we can as a state to support people through this crisis,” Ferguson said in a statement. “This is one part of that work. We will bring more state resources online in the coming days as we continue to work toward federal relief.”

DCAP is meant for people who do not qualify for other state cash assistance programs. It is available to Washington residents regardless of citizenship status and does not require a Social Security number.