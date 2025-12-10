Tacoma City Council designates Kochi, India, as new Friendship City

The Tacoma City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday naming Kochi, India, as the city’s newest Friendship City, expanding Tacoma’s international partnerships and opening the door to a potential future Sister City relationship.

Resolution 41815, sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and District 4 Council Member Sandesh Sadalge, formalizes growing ties between the two coastal cities. The designation follows cultural events already underway, including a Festival of Light held last October for India Day and a memorandum of understanding signed during a Tacoma delegation visit to Kochi in November 2024.

Sadalge, Tacoma’s first South Asian–born council member, said the designation reflects the city’s commitment to global connection. “It has been my honor to work with the Tacoma-Kochi Friendship City Committee and participate in events that showcase the arts, cultures and heritage of India,” he said.

Tacoma and Kochi share priorities in maritime industries, sustainability and cultural and educational exchange, areas identified for future collaboration. The Friendship City relationship will be reviewed within five years to determine whether it should advance to full Sister City status.

More information on Tacoma’s Sister Cities program is available on the city’s website.