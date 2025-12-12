Study: International students feel unsafe in the U.S.

International students—particularly those from Asia—are reporting deepening fear, discrimination and uncertainty under the Trump administration’s renewed immigration and education policies, according to a new Stop AAPI Hate report released in December.

The report, titled “Unsafe, Unwelcome, and Uncertain,” draws on survey responses from 59 Asian international students across 33 U.S. colleges and universities, as well as a broader sample of international students nationwide. Stop AAPI Hate said the small sample size reflects students’ fear of retaliation for speaking out.

Asian students, who make up 72% of all international students in the United States, described feeling increasingly targeted through shifting visa rules, surveillance concerns and what they view as a hostile political climate. Ninety percent reported a decreased sense of belonging, while 78% said the current environment has harmed their physical or mental health.

Only 4% said they felt “very” or “extremely safe” in the U.S. Most cited fears of detention or deportation, expanded surveillance, and disruptions to their academic or career plans. Many said they had altered or restricted their social media activity to avoid scrutiny.

“I thought I had a voice by being in the U.S.,” one student wrote. “I’m not brave enough to lose everything I have here and be deported.”

Students also described sharply declining perceptions of U.S. higher education. Several said they would discourage prospective students from coming to the country, calling the environment “hostile” and “unsafe.” One respondent warned future applicants: “Don’t come… be ready to face your worst possible fears.”

Stop AAPI Hate said the findings show Asian international students are navigating what many described as a “terrifying,” “unstable” and “suffocating” environment, with urgent implications for their safety and educational futures.