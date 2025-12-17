Seattle boosts funding for local food programs

Seattle is awarding more than $1.45 million in 2026 to 23 community organizations working to improve food access across the city.

The funding supports groups that provide free meals, grow fresh produce, share traditional food knowledge, and serve youth and elders. Officials say the investment continues past funding levels while preparing for a new participatory budgeting program focused on urban farming next year.

“Together, we are nourishing and strengthening communities in every corner of our city,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

Jenifer Chao, director of the Department of Neighborhoods said, “Our community partners are doing remarkable work to nourish families, honor cultural food, and create spaces where people can thrive. This continued investment allows us to support their leadership while preparing the next phase of our food equity work.”

Seattle will renew contracts with current Food Equity Fund partners rather than opening a competitive process in 2026. The city is also expanding its Starter Fund to $500,000 to help smaller organizations launch or grow food access programs.

Recipients include the American Polynesian Organization, Cambodian American Community Council of Washington, Kin On Health Care Center of Washington, and Tongan Community Food Pantry, among others.

To learn more about the Food Equity Fund and the Starter Fund, visit: http://www.seattle.gov/neighborhoods/programs-and-services/food-equity-fund