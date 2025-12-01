Police investigate fatal shooting at CID hookah lounge

Detectives are investigating a homicide at a hookah lounge in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) after a shooting early this morning.

Just before 8 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Rainier Avenue South. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene, then transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. Despite doctors’ efforts, the man was pronounced dead in surgery.

Police say the shooting followed an argument inside the hookah lounge, during which the suspect fired multiple rounds, hitting the victim. Several others were inside at the time, but no one else was injured.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and police have not been able to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously.