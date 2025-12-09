New ISRD board members

The results of the International Special Review District (ISRD) Board’s annual election were announced last week following a mail-in voting process, with ballots counted on December 2. A total of 89 ballots were received by the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods.

Three positions were up for election. The winners are:

Hyan Ho, elected to Position #1 for Business Owners, Property Owners, or Employees.

Zhiyun Zhu, elected to Position #2 for Residents, Tenants, or Community Participants.

Kyle Jacobson, elected to Position #4 for Residents, Tenants, or Community Participants.

These new terms will begin on January 1, 2026.

The ISRD Board was established in 1973 to preserve, protect, and enhance the cultural, economic, and historical characteristics of the Chinatown-International District (CID). The board is composed of seven members: five elected by the community and two appointed by the Mayor. Board members serve two-year terms, with a limit of two consecutive terms.