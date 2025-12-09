Nathan Chen to be inducted into U.S. Skating Hall of Fame

Figure skater Nathan Chen will be inducted to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame induction ceremony and reception for the Class of 2026 will be held on Jan. 9, 2026 in St. Louis.

Chen is the first Asian American man to win Olympic, World and U.S. titles.

He expanded the sport’s limits by becoming the first athlete to land five different types of quad jumps in competition. He was also the first to land five total quad jumps in one program. The “Quad King” ranks among U.S. Figure Skating’s most-decorated male athletes despite the pandemic-related cancellations of the 2020 World Championships and 2020 and ’21 Grand Prix Finals—events he was heavily favored to win. He is a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2022 men’s and team event), 2018 Olympic team event bronze medalist, three-time World champion (2018, ’19, ’21), three-time Grand Prix Final champion (2017-19) and winner of six consecutive U.S. Championships titles (2017-22).

Chen’s longtime figure skating coach, Rafael Arutyunyan, will also be inducted.