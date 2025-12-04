Man with stolen car, gun arrested in CID

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after police say he slammed a stolen sports car into a patrol vehicle in a Chinatown-International District (CID) parking garage, injuring two officers.

The incident began around 12:30 p.m. when officers were called to an underground garage on South Jackson Street for reports of a man passed out behind the wheel of a sports car. Police later learned the car had been reported stolen on Nov. 24.

When officers tried to wake him, the man woke up and began repeatedly driving the car into their vehicle, according to police. Two officers were hurt during the struggle that followed. Crews from the Seattle Fire Department treated them at the scene for minor injuries before they went to the hospital for additional evaluation.

Officers used a Taser to stop the driver and eventually took him into custody. Police say the man, who has previous felony convictions and is barred from owning guns, was carrying a stolen handgun along with loaded magazines and ammunition. Officers also reported finding a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as burglary tools and bolt cutters.

He was booked into King County Jail after being evaluated at Harborview Medical Center.

The man faces a long list of potential charges, including assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful firearm possession, obstructing officers, and drug possession. Police said he also had two misdemeanor warrants for driving with a suspended license and three felony burglary warrants.