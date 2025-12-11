Locke to receive Richardson Prize 

Former Washington Gov. Gary Locke has been named a 2026 recipient of the Elliot L. Richardson Prize for Excellence in Public Service, the National Academy of Public Administration announced on Wednesday.

Locke, who also served as U.S. ambassador to China and U.S. commerce secretary, will be honored Jan. 28 at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. The biennial award recognizes individuals who exemplify integrity and a commitment to public service in the tradition of Richardson, a former Cabinet secretary known for his role in the “Saturday Night Massacre” during the Nixon administration.

Locke, the nation’s first Chinese American governor in the United States and first Chinese American commerce secretary, led Washington state from 1997 to 2005.

The $50,000 award will be split between Locke and co-recipient Janet L. Yellen. As required, each honoree will direct half of their share to one or more charities.