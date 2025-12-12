LIHI event brings in $645K

The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) raised a record $645,000 at its first live Gala and Auction since the pandemic, held Dec. 5 at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Funds will support LIHI’s Tiny House Villages, Urban Rest Stops, and supportive services. The evening featured a live and silent auction, games, a Dessert Dash, and a Golden Ticket raffle, with bidders vying for Seahawks and Kraken tickets, vacation retreats, and international trips.

The event also included a tribute to co-founder and former Washington House Speaker Frank Chopp, who died in March.