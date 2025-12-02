Julie Hsieh on Mercer Island City Council

Julie Hsieh has been sworn in as a member of the Mercer Island City Council after being elected to Position 7. She took the oath of office on Nov. 26 and is set to attend her first council meeting on Tuesday.

A graduate of Stanford University with a Medical Doctorate from Baylor College of Medicine, she served as a family physician in her private practice in Bellevue before founding the Yuan Ru Art Center, an organization dedicated to fostering creativity, cultural connection, and community enrichment.

Over the years, Julie has been deeply involved in many local boards and organizations, including the Mercer Island PTA, Mercer Island Schools Foundation, Orchestra Boosters, Fine Arts Advisory Council, Visual Arts League, Rotary Club, and the Farmers Market.

She, her husband, and their children live on the south end of the Island and have called Mercer Island home for over a decade.