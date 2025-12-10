Golden Globe nominations spotlight AAPI triumphs, misses

Golden Globe nominations delivered a mix of breakthroughs and omissions for Asian and Asian American talent this year, raising questions about how these choices may shape the path to the Oscars.

Dwayne Johnson earned his first Golden Globe nomination—Best Actor in a Drama—for his portrayal of MMA fighter Mark Kerr in “The Smashing Machine.” The nod marks a career milestone for the actor of Samoan heritage, who has increasingly highlighted his AAPI background in recent roles.

One of the most unexpected Golden Globe choices was the inclusion of “KPop Demon Hunters” in the box office achievement category. The pick surprised industry analysts given Netflix’s policy of not reporting box office numbers and the film’s minimal theatrical engagement. Despite topping unofficial domestic charts after its streaming release, its nomination raises questions about the Globes’ selection metrics—particularly as higher-grossing films such as “A Minecraft Movie,” “Lilo & Stitch” and “Superman” were left out.

A significant snub came for “Wicked: For Good” director Jon M. Chu. He was passed over for best director, and the film itself failed to secure a nomination in the musical or comedy best picture category. Stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande earned acting nods, but the film’s overall exclusion signals potential obstacles ahead as the Oscar race unfolds.

Another notable omission was “Ne Zha II,” the Chinese animated epic that became the highest-grossing film worldwide this year with more than $2 billion at the global box office. Absent from both box office and animated feature categories, the snub illustrates ongoing hurdles for non–Motion Picture Association titles to gain traction in major U.S. award circuits.