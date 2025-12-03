Eddie Lin sworn-in to Seattle City Council

Eddie Lin was sworn in ceremoniously as a Seattle City Council member on Dec. 2. Councilmember Lin, representing District 2, previously served as an attorney for the City of Seattle. He won a special election for the open district seat in November. His term began immediately upon certification on Nov. 25 and will last through 2027.

“I am incredibly honored to represent the south end in City Hall. Working families are struggling, but we have an opportunity and responsibility to decrease the cost of housing and childcare, improve access to fresh food, and provide a safe, nurturing space for students in Seattle schools,” said Lin. “I look forward to working hard for south Seattle, investing in families, immigrants and refugees, and those seeking healthcare in our welcoming city. Please, reach out to my office with questions, requests for assistance, or opportunities for me to show up and learn across District 2.”

For the last six years, Lin worked with the Seattle Office of Housing to help achieve unprecedented investments in rental and homeownership projects across Seattle.

He is the son of a Taiwanese immigrant and grew up in the south. He is married to an educator and local union leader.

District 2 includes the neighborhoods of Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Chinatown-International District, Columbia City, Mount Baker, Yesler Terrace, and Rainier Beach.