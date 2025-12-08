Deportation stopped, but Kuya G’s life still hangs in the balance

The deportation of Greggy “Kuya G” Sorio was stopped at the last minute on Sunday, but advocates say the fight to keep him safe—and to get him the medical care he needs—is far from over.

Sorio, a Filipino father of three and a lawful permanent resident for nearly 20 years, has been held at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma since March 1. On Dec. 7, medical professionals and community members urged Philippine Airlines to declare him medically unfit to fly, successfully halting an ICE-led deportation attempt mid-process.

A months-long medical crisis

Supporters say Sorio repeatedly requested medical attention for symptoms that included internal bleeding, abdominal pain, jaundice and bloody stool. Those concerns reportedly went unaddressed for six months. When he was finally hospitalized on Oct. 16, doctors diagnosed him with ulcerative colitis.

His condition worsened when, according to advocates, ICE staff failed to provide antibiotics prescribed during his hospital stay. Sorio ultimately developed a bone infection that required two surgeries and a partial foot amputation.

Advocates say that while hospitalized, Sorio was handcuffed to his bed, watched around the clock and denied access to legal counsel. A hospital report also documented an incident in which an ICE agent allegedly left a loaded firearm unattended in a public restroom for several hours.

Advocates say Sorio’s case reflects broader concerns about inadequate medical treatment in immigration detention facilities and violations of international standards for humane care.

Healthcare workers are encouraged to sign on at tinyurl.com/greggymedicalsignon.