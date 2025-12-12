ad_wong.jpg

Conrad Lee recognized for decades of service

The Bellevue City Council honored its longest-serving member, Conrad Lee, on Dec. 9, with a commendation recognizing his decades of service to the community.

First elected in 1993, Lee has served multiple terms as mayor and deputy mayor and is leaving the council. Fellow members praised his dedication to public service, commitment to transparency, and contributions to key moments in the city’s history.

Lee thanked his colleagues, city staff and the community, saying public service is rooted in working together for the city’s long-term good.

