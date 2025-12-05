Classifieds

Pricing is $0.14 per character and runs for a week. Discounts for 4 weeks and more. Affidavits maybe extra. To get a quote or place ad in our Classified section, please email to classified@nwasianweekly.com.
Notice
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001555, RUTLEDGE JOHNSON FLOODPLAIN RECONNECTION PROJECT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 01/13/26. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
This project consists of the reconnection of a historic side channel, improving the connectivity to the floodplain while increasing critical flood refuge and salmonid-rearing habitat along the Cedar River. The project will also include partially removing an existing revetment and constructing a new revetment end treatment extending off the remaining upstream portion of the Rutledge Johnson facility that is being left in place, and other work as specified and shown.
Estimated contract price: $1,666,602
Pre-Bid and Stie Tour: Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the
County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001546 OPENS: 12/26/25
Elections Security Counter-Terrorism Training Exercise
BID DUE DATE: 01/08/26
BID DUE TIME: 10:00AM
REQUEST FOR BIDS
KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for Architectural Services This is an oncall term contract for projects that may occur throughout the King County area. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website:
https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open
BID DUE DATE: 01/07/26
BID DUE TIME: 10:00AM
REQUEST FOR BIDS
KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for Forest Glen & Westminster Architect Services RFQ This is an on-call term contract for projects that may occur throughout the King County area. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website:
https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open
BID DUE DATE: 01/07/26
BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM
REQUEST FOR BIDS
KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Eastridge House HVAC Improvements project located in Issaquah, WA 98027. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001452 OPENS: 12/18/2025
Integrated Workplace Management System
Pre-Submittal Conference: Thursday, 12/4 at 8:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation
KC001568 OPENS: 12/10/2025
ITB-New Flyer & Gillig Bus Parts
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001556, MITIGATION AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE WORK ORDER 2026; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 on DECEMBER 11, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 8% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
This work consists of mitigation/landscape maintenance for several sites and Green Stormwater Infrastructure (roadside rain gardens and green roofs) in the King County Solid Waste service area.
Estimated contract price: $500,000.00
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001534, Engineering Services for the Renton Regional Trail Hub Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 5, 2026.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the
participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.”
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): King County, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the ADA, commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This
material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov or by calling collect Corinne Easter, 206-477-8556
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $1,800,000
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $17,000,000
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001562, Program Management and Owner Advisor Services for the Harborview Bond Program; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 9, 2026.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by a Unified Certification Program (UCP) as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), or Women Business Enterprise (WBE). The Washington State Office of Minority & Women’s Business Enterprises is the UCP for Washington.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $10,000,000
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $42,000,000
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Stefanie LaFave, slafave@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-2555
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001528, Construction Management Services for the Puyallup and Houghton Close Landfill Gas Projects; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 6, 2026.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price: $695,894.40
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001540, CEDAR HILLS REGIONAL LANDFILL GAS COLLECTION AND CONVEYANCE SYSTEM by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 12/4/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 10% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.
There is a Voluntary Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.
Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.
Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 20% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.
Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 15% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.
The purpose of the project is to replace and reconfigure the 4 Interior Header for the landfill gas collection system at Cedar Hills Regional Landfill. The work includes but is not limited to decommissioning of existing HDPE piping, installation of new HDPE piping, excavation, geosynthetic repair/restoration, installation of valve assemblies, condensate, and well head controls, stormwater piping, and surface restoration.
Estimated contract price: $8,058,237
Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001520 OPENS: 12/2/2025
Vehicle Repair Services
KC001541 OPENS: 12/16/2025
RFP-Financial Technical Consulting Services
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001537 OPENS: 12/22/25
Hazardous Waste Program Strategic Engagement, Communications and Policy Support
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001493, Heavy Civil GC/CM Services for MDCSO Influent Conveyance, Effluent Conveyance and Outfall; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 1:30 PM on January 27, 2026.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Estimated Total Construction Cost: $286,630,000
This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through the Washington State Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund Program (Revolving Fund), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.
In accordance with EPA’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 6% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
This project is anticipated to be funded in part through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions including but not limited to the Executive Order 12549 for debarment and suspension, restrictions on lobbying, compliance with civil rights laws, and prohibition on certain telecommunication and video surveillance services or equipment.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Melissa Jordan, mejordan@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-4005
Request for Proposals
Weatherization and Repair Projects
King County Housing Authority’s Weatherization group is soliciting proposals from qualified firms to provide Weatherization & Repair Services. Selected firms will weatherize and/or repair the homes of low-income owners and renters participating in the weatherization assistance program. Proposals are due at 1:00 pm PST, Tuesday, January 13th, 2026. A pre-bid meeting will be held via TEAMS on Tuesday, December 9th, 2025, at 11:00 am PST. Attendance at the pre-bid meeting is mandatory. Meeting attendance information is available in the RFP. The RFP is available via e-mail or mail by contacting Energy Conservation at energyconservation@kcha.org or (206) 214-1240. It is also available for download at https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization. Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to Heather Hurt, in writing either through email to HeatherE@kcha.org and cc energyconservation@kcha.org or through US mail (please use certified mail). All questions must be received no later than Tuesday, December 22nd, 2025 at 3:30 pm PST.
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001322, Engineering Services for the Taxiway Bravo Relocation Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on December 19, 2025.
This contract is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is a 20% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $3,500,000
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $35,000,000
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556
RFQ DUE DATE: 12/08/25
RFQ DUE TIME: 10:00 AM
REQUEST FOR BIDS
KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for Architectural Services for the College Place & Northlake House Rehabilitation Projects. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001543, CIVIL AND STRUCTURAL REPAIRS WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 on NOVEMBER 25, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
This work consists of furnishing all tools, equipment, materials, supplies, and manufactured articles; furnishing all labor, transportation, and services, including fuel, power, water, and essential communications, performing all work or other operations throughout the Solid Waste Division’s facilities.
Estimated contract price: $2,000,000.00
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001533, WPTP & WEST SECTION ELECTRICAL CONSTRUCTION WORK ORDER 2026-2027; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 12/2/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid, Section 00 10 00 for details.
The purpose of this Contract is to deliver small to medium-sized asset management projects at the West Point Treatment Plant and/or West Section. All work is location based at the Plant and/or West Section. The work will be multi-disciplinary, including electrical and instrumentation/controls work. The work will take place within an operating wastewater treatment facility or West Section facility.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Estimated contract price: NTE $4,000,000
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001542, Work Order Construction Management Services for Transit Facilities; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on December 8, 2025.
This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.
King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.
Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000 (each)
This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website:
https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001497 OPENS: 11/20/25
Parts and Services for Boilers and Related Equipment
KC001563 OPENS: 11/4/25
Crane/hoist Inspections, Load Testing, and Repairs
KC001547 OPENS: 12/5/25
RFP-Local Policy Tools for Affordable Housing and Community Stability
BID DUE DATE: 12/04/25
BID DUE TIME: 10:00AM
REQUEST FOR BIDS
KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for Pipe Video, Cleaning & Patching Services This is an on-call term contract for projects that may occur throughout the King County area. RFP documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001538, Electrical Construction Work Order 2026-2027; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 01:30:59 PM on 11/19/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
The work to be performed under this Contract consists of furnishing all tools, equipment, materials, supplies, and manufactured articles; furnishing all labor, transportation, and services, including fuel, power, water, and essential communications; and performing all work or other operations required for the fulfillment of the Contract, in strict accordance with the Contract Documents.
Estimated contract price: $2,000,000.00
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001476, BLRTS SPA CANOPY; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 12/02/25. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
At the Bow Lake Recycling & Transfer Station (BLRTS) South Processing Area (SPA) construct two (2) recycling Canopies (East & West). The scope of work includes installations of a sprinkler riser shed, and a shredder near the drop chute.
Engineer’s Estimate: $2,573,990
Pre-Bid Conference and Site Tour: Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001525, GREEN TO CEDAR RIVERS TRAIL SOUTH INTERIM SEGMENT A; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 12/4/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.
This project provides improvement of a shared use path, from SE Kent Kangley Road to the Black Diamond Open Space in Maple Valley and unincorporated King County. This project includes Schedule A (shared use path) and Schedule B (Covington Water District water main relocation.) Schedule A includes construction of approximately 1.7 miles of gravel trail, clearing and grubbing, erosion control, site preparation, grading, traffic control, utility adjustments/relocation, curb and gutter, roadway channelization striping, relocation of an existing fire hydrant, signal equipment replacement, a pedestrian pre-fabricated bridge over the BNSF Railway, and landscape restoration. Schedule B includes approximately 154 LF of a 12-inch water main replacement for Covington Water District.
Estimated Contract Price: $7,180,000
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.
Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.
Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 17% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Pre-Bid(s): Please see Invitation to Bid for details.
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website:
https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001503 OPENS: 11/21/2025
Supply and Delivery of Bridge Timbers and Related
KC001536 OPENS: 11/25/2025
Outreach for ORCA Passport Sales to Businesses – Supplemental
Pre-Submittal Conference: Monday, 11/3 at 10:30 AM PT via the link provided in the solicitation
KC001108 OPENS: 11/13/2025
Parking Management Services for Goat Hill and King Street Center Garages
KC001481 OPENS: 11/7/2025
ITB-Commercial Gate System Parts, and Repair Services
KC001521 OPENS: 11/7/2025
ITB-Construction Equipment Rental Services (Pool Bid)
KC001516 OPENS: 11/13/25
ITB-Street Bus Schedule Printing
BID DUE DATE: 11/26/25
BID DUE TIME: 1:00PM
REQUEST FOR BIDS
KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for the Casa Juanita Rehabilitation Architectural Services project. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open
BID DUE DATE: 11/19/25
BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM
REQUEST FOR BIDS
KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the 600 Building Lobby TI project located in Tukwila, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001505 OPENS: 11/11/25
RFP-Circular Economy and Zero Waste of Resource Services
KC001514 OPENS: 11/5/25
ITB-Silvicultural Services
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001519, HOUGHTON & PUYALLUP – LANDFILL GAS BLOWER CONTROL PANEL AND CONTROLS UPGRADES; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM Mon 11/13/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
This project includes construction work to upgrade the landfill gas blower control panels and control systems at the Houghton (Schedule A) and Puyallup (Schedule B) Landfills. Work involves maintaining temporary blower operation, demolition and replacement of electrical and mechanical systems, including installation of new control panels, instrumentation, HDPE piping, equipment slabs, canopies, and appurtenances. Site-specific improvements include platforms, fencing, and utility coordination with PSE. The project concludes with reinstallation of existing blowers and comprehensive testing and commissioning of the upgraded systems.
Estimated contract price: $2,067,200
Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 @Invitation to Bid for details
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
INVITATION FOR BID
Mechanical and Electrical Bid at Si View Apartments
King County Housing Authority (KCHA)’s Weatherization Department is soliciting bids from qualified firms to provide and install mechanical and electrical upgrades at Si View Apartments, 404 Healy Avenue South, North Bend, WA 98045 a property with 20 units. Sealed bids are due at 2:30 pm on November 7, 2025. A prebid meeting will be held at Si View Apartments, 404 Healy Avenue South, North Bend, WA 98045 , on November 3, 2025 at 11:00 am. Attendance at the Pre-Bid meeting is mandatory for all potential bidders.
Bid documents may be downloaded from the KCHA website, (https://www.kcha.org/business/weatherization/open). Any questions or requests for further information or clarification must be directed to, Arthur Gwin, ArthurG@kcha.org, Multifamily Weatherization Construction Coordinator and CC EnergyConservation@kcha.org, no later than 2:30 pm on November 5, 2025.
King County Housing Authority (KCHA)
Plumbing Replacement at Auburn Square Apartments
BID DUE DATE: December 3, 2025 at 11:00 am
REQUEST FOR BIDS
King County Housing Authority (KCHA) is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting Bids for the Plumbing Replacement at Auburn Square Apartments.
Work consists of but is not limited to removal/replacement of water main. The property is located at 3740 H Street NE, Auburn. There is a prebid meeting at the property on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/.
This will be a Sealed Bid; all Bids must be received in a Sealed Envelope marked as “Bid Documents: Auburn Square Plumbing Replacement”. All Bids must be received and time and date stamped at KCHA no later than the stated due date and time. No Fax or Email or late Bids will be accepted. Estimate: 391k.
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001527, Engineering Services for the King County Maleng Regional Justice Center Camera Renewal Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on November 17, 2025.
There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $58,000
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $410,543
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873
King County Housing Authority (KCHA)
Fire Restoration at Kendall Ridge Apartments
BID DUE DATE: November 20, 2025 at 11:00 am
REQUEST FOR BIDS
King County Housing Authority (KCHA) is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting Bids for the Fire Restoration at Kendall Ridge Apartments.
Work consists of but is not limited to fire restoration of Building A. The property is located at 15301 NE 20th St, Bellevue. There is a pre-bid meeting at the property on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/.
This will be a Sealed Bid; all Bids must be received in a Sealed Envelope marked as “Bid Documents: Kendall Ridge Fire Restoration”. All Bids must be received and time and date stamped at KCHA no later than the stated due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. No Fax or Email Bids will be accepted. Estimate: 340k.
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001163 OPENS: 11/4/2025
Work and Safety Footwear for Transit Bus Operators
KC001478 OPENS: 10/23/2025
Bus Engine Crankshaft Repair Services
KC001492 OPENS: 10/31/2025
RFP-Pre-Planning and Cost Estimating for County Projects
KC001526 OPENS: 11/5/25
JumpStart Paid Work-Based Learning and Wraparound Supportive Services Administra
Pre-Submittal Conference: Wednesday, 10/22 at 1:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation
KC001522 OPENS: 11/6/25
ITB-Allison EP50 Hybrid Transmission Parts and Tools
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001509, Work Order Commissioning Services for Facilities Management Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on November 12, 2025.
Total Estimated Price: $500,000
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Jennifer Haegele, jhaegele@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-5716
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001524, Work Order Project Control Services for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on November 13, 2025.
There is a 20% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.
King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.
Total Estimated Price: $750,000 (each)
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001498 OPENS: 10/24/2025
RFP-King County Deferred Compensation Investment Advisor
KC001504 OPENS: 11/3/25
Snow Plowing Removal Services
KC001440 OPENS: 10/23/25
LIGHT DUTY PASSENGER VEHICLES
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001496, Cedar Hills Adjacent Properties Deconstruction and Demolition; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 10/21/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
The Cedar Hills Adjacent Properties Deconstruction project is part of the eastern buffer expansion by removing developed properties located between the west side of 230th Ave SE and the east boundary of the Cedar Hills Regional Landfill Facility (CHRLF).
Estimated contract price: $1,600,000.00
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001495, Professional Services for the Regional Wastewater Services Plan Update; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 29, 2025.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $6,900,000
Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $10,000,000
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001381 OPENS: 11/6/2025
Consulting Roster for Enterprise Resource Planning System
KC001515 OPENS: 10/22/2025
Diesel Particulate Filter with Catalyst Cleaning, Repair and Inspection
KC001245 OPENS: 10/29/2025
Mass Notification Alert System
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001506, 2023 NEW GUARDRAIL PROJECT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 10/21/25. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.
There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 0%.
There is a Training Goal: 0 hours.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
This project provides for the improvement of various roadways in King County by installing new guardrail, guardrail anchors, guardrail reflectors, and other work.
Estimated contract price: $633,925
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001500, ASPHALT PAVING AND CONCRETE WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on OCTOBER 16, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 03 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
This work primarily involves asphalt paving repair and improvement work on the King County Parks Regional Trail System and parking lot facilities.
Estimated contract price: $2,000,000.00
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001518, MURRAY PUMP STATION EAST FORCE MAIN REHABILITATION PHASE 2; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on OCTOBER 21, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
The purpose of this project is to rehabilitate the east force main of the Murray Pump Station, approximately 350 feet of 27-inch bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe (CCP) and install two vacuum relief valve assemblies. The work includes but is not limited to installation of a below grade precast concrete structure to house the relief valve assembly, installation of a 2nd assembly within the Murray Pump Station equipment room, sewer diversion to the west force main during rehabilitation, and restoration of concrete panels along Beach Dr SW, and all other work required in the Contract documents.
Estimated contract price: $2,966,000.00
Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
Sedro-Woolley Housing
Authority (SWHA)
Landscape Maintenance Contract
PROPOSAL DUE DATE: OCTOBER 16, 2025
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
KCHA is soliciting bids on behalf of Sedro-Woolley Housing
Authority for Landscape Maintenance for Hillsview
Apartments, Cedar Grove I, II and II. Women and Minority
owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit
proposals. Proposals are due by 2:00 p.m. on Thursday,
October 16, 2025. Proposals are available at
kcha.org/business/construction/open or via
email @ MichelleP@KCHA.org September 25, 2025.
KCHA is soliciting bids for Asbestos & Lead Abatement
Services for commercial and residential apartment
properties located throughout King, Thurston and
Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies
are strongly encouraged to submit proposals.
Proposals are due Thursday, August 8, 2024, by 2 PM.
Proposals are available at kcha.org/business/open or via
email Thursday, July 18, 2024. Contact Danielle Munroe,
Management Analyst at KCHA (206) 574-1200
or Daniellem@kcha.org
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001510, Work Order Multidisciplinary Architectural & Engineering Services for Facilities Management Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 23, 2025.
There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.
Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Jennifer Haegele, jhaegele@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-5716
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001477 OPENS: 10/13/2025
ITB-Oil Sampling and Related Supplies
KC001461 OPENS: 1/1/2026
Centralized 911 and Radio Voice / Data Logging Recorder
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001512, BOISE X CONNECTION #3055A BRIDGE REPLACEMENT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on OCTOBER 14, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.
There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 18%.
There is a Training Goal: 400 hours.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
This project provides for the improvement of Boise X Connection #3055A Bridge on SE Mud Mountain Road in King County by clearing and grubbing; installing erosion control measures; cofferdams, stream diversion pipe and dewatering system; constructing bridge and walls, removal of structures and obstructions; roadway excavation including haul; removal of existing bridge and wingwall; installing shoring; construction of geosynthetic reinforced soil wall; placement of streambed materials; precast bridge construction with UHPC shear keys; surfacing with crushed surfacing base course; paving with hot mix asphalt; installing beam guardrail; stream channel and site restoration; project temporary traffic control, and other work.
Estimated contract price: $4,061,000
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001488, Big Finn Field Fence and Dugout Replacement; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 10/09/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section for details.
There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
This project provides for the improvement of Big Finn Hill Park Field 4 in King County by replacing ball field fencing and two (2) dugouts, installing new warning track, mow strips, outfield fence fabric, scoreboard, foul poles, ADA sidewalk improvement, and other work.
Estimated contract price: $515,000.00
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001501, Work Order Transit Planning and Conceptual Design Services for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 21, 2025.
This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.
King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.
Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 (each)
This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001265 OPENS: 10/23/2025
RFP-Civil Matter and Case Management System
Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 9/23 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation
BID DUE DATE: 10/08/25
BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM
Request for Bids
KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Newport Fire Alarm System Replacement project located in Bellevue, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001494, FIFTEEN MILE CREEK BRIDGE #493C REPLACEMENT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on OCTOBER 7, 2025 Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.
There is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 17%.
There is a Training Goal: 400 hours.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
This project provides for the replacement of Fifteen Mile Creek Bridge #493C located on SE May Valley Road crossing Fifteen Mile Creek in King County by clearing and grubbing, grading, gravel borrow, drainage, removing the existing bridge, constructing drilled shaft and concrete cap and wall foundation, furnishing and placing precast voided slab units with Ultra High Performance Concrete (UHPC) shear key, polyester concrete overlay, tree protection, invasive species removal, erosion control, surfacing with crushed surfacing, paving with hot mix asphalt, bridge rail, beam rail guardrail, temporary traffic control, large woody placements, and other work.
Estimated contract price: $4,002,400
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001485, Construction Management Services for Bow Lake South Processing Area and SW Shoreline Transfer Station Dust Control Projects; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 8, 2025.
This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Total Estimated Price: $440,832.86
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001491 OPENS: 9/26/25
First Aid Kits, Emergency Preparedness and Related Items
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001508, Work Order Hydrologic, Hydraulic, and Geomorphological Services for Water and Land Resources Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 7, 2025.
There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.
King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.
Total Estimated Price: $500,000 (each)
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873
King County Housing Authority (KCHA)
Street Sweeping – Vactor – Snow Removal Services Contract
PROPOSAL DUE DATE: SEPTEMBER 25, 2025
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
KCHA is soliciting bids for Street Sweeping – Vactor – Snow Removal Services for commercial and residential apartment properties located throughout King, Thurston and Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due Thursday, September 25, by 2 PM.
Proposals will be hand delivered, and are available at kcha.org/business/open or via email Thursday, September 4, 2025.
Contact Danielle Munroe, Management Analyst at KCHA (206) 574-1200 or Daniellem@kcha.org
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received for KC001489, HAZARDOUS MATERIAL INSPECTION, TESTING AND ABATEMENT WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 9/16/25. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.
There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.
Testing, monitoring and abatement as part of a construction project or a stand-alone work order. Work orders shall typically include lead, asbestos, heavy metals, mold, and sewer related hazards. Depending on the scope of work issued, associated subcontractors and simultaneous crews may be required.
Contract price not to exceed: $300,000
Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001479, Professional Services for the King County Flood Code Update; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 3, 2025.
Total Estimated Price: $362,890
It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for proposals.
Voluntary goals of 10% Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and 4% Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) are established for this contract. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
Prospective proposers can view more details at https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195
Public Notice
The King County Housing Authority (KCHA) announces the availability of its draft 2026 Moving to Work (MTW) Plan. Moving to Work is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) demonstration program, which allows housing authorities to establish local programs and policies in order to (1) increase the housing choices of low-income families, (2) help residents achieve economic independence, and (3) increase the cost-effectiveness of federal housing programs. As an MTW participant, KCHA develops and shares an annual plan which outlines and identifies proposed changes to policies and programs that KCHA may undertake in 2026. KCHA will hold a hybrid (in-person and virtual) Public Hearing to review and receive comments on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 5:00PM at the Seola Gardens Community Center, located at 11215 5th Ave. SW, Seattle, WA 98146. Attendees may connect to the virtual meeting at the following web address:
https://kcha-org.zoom.us/j/83433461318
Additional instructions on accessing the Public Hearing are available at www.kcha.org. A copy of the draft plan will be available for review beginning October 2, 2025, at www.kcha.org or upon request by 206-574-4285 or mtw@kcha.org. Written comments may be submitted by email to mtw@kcha.org or mail to the following address: KCHA MTW Plan, 600 Andover Park W., Seattle, WA, 98188. All comments should be received by October 2, 2025.
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Submittals will be received for KC001480, Heavy Civil GC/CM Services for MDCSO Wet Weather Treatment Station; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 1:30 PM on October 21, 2025.
The County intends to procure a general contractor/construction manager (GC/CM) team to provide services for this project. The Wet Weather Treatment Station is a new treatment facility to treat combined sewer overflows (CSOs) prior to discharge through a new outfall into the east waterway at the mouth of the Duwamish River. The Project will construct an equalization basin(s), screening, pumps, ballasted sedimentation technology for solids removal, chlorine disinfection system utilizing ultraviolet light (UV) disinfection, solids storage, and instrumentation and controls.
Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (preconstruction): $10,000,000
Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (construction): $1,035,000,000
Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.
Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.
Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 18% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.
There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.
There is a Fair Share Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.
There is a Fair Share Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.
It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for proposals.
This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection
Agency through the Washington State Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund Program (Revolving Fund), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.
In accordance with EPA’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 6% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.
This project is anticipated to be funded in part through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions including but not limited to the Executive Order 12549 for debarment and suspension, restrictions on lobbying, compliance with civil rights laws, and prohibition on certain telecommunication and video surveillance services or equipment.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Melissa Jordan, mejordan@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-4005
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
Proposals will be received for KC001486, Work Order Multidisciplinary Engineering and Related Services for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on September 23, 2025.
This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.
King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.
Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000 (each)
This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.
King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.
Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311
