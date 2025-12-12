37 sickened after Thanksgiving meals from Seattle restaurant

Public Health–Seattle & King County is investigating a gastrointestinal illness outbreak linked to Thanksgiving meals prepared by Kanishka Cuisine of India after 37 people reported becoming sick.

The illnesses were associated with the restaurant’s “Fusion Thanksgiving Feast,” prepared for pickup or delivery on Nov. 27 and 28. Symptoms began between Nov. 28 and 29. No hospitalizations or deaths have been reported.

Health officials say the pattern of illness is consistent with bacterial toxins, which can form when food is kept at unsafe temperatures. Tests from four sick people came back negative for common germs like norovirus, Salmonella and dangerous forms of E. coli, but those tests don’t look for bacteria that make toxins.

Inspectors visited the restaurant Dec. 2 and found inadequate space and equipment for the volume of food prepared, improper cooling methods and foods not kept cold enough. A follow-up visit Dec. 4 found similar issues, and the restaurant was closed until it discarded unsafe food and retrained staff. Public Health allowed the restaurant to reopen Dec. 10 after confirming proper food safety practices.

The outbreak appears to be over, and the investigation is ongoing.