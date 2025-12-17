2025 holiday gift guide: Gifts that give back

By Nina Huang

The holidays are a time for generosity—and what better way to celebrate than by choosing gifts that give back? This year’s Northwest Asian Weekly holiday gift guide spotlights Asian-owned and community-centered businesses making an impact beyond the gift itself.

From supporting refugees and immigrant artisans to empowering women and preserving cultural traditions, these gifts carry stories of impact, intention, and care.

Something community-focused

For Claire Sumadiwirya, founder of Bellden Café in downtown Bellevue, giving back has always been baked into the business’ DNA. This holiday season, Bellden Café is offering several thoughtful gift options that directly support local nonprofits and marginalized communities.

One standout is the newly launched Bellevue Monopoly Collector’s Edition, which proudly features Bellden on the board—making it a fun and hyper-local gift for game lovers.

Even more exciting is the “Do Good, Feel Good” holiday box that can be purchased in-person and online. The curated gift boxes come in multiple tiers and feature items like candles and retail goods, with higher-level boxes including the Bellevue Monopoly set and charity items. Each participating partner contributes a $20 gift card, ensuring that every box supports multiple causes.

Bellden also donates a meal to a family through Bellevue LifeSpring for every $25 gift card purchased. Overall, the café gives back at least 10% of proceeds to more than 30 charity partners, with a focus on workforce development. Bellden hires and trains refugees and individuals from marginalized communities, including students with special needs from the Bellevue School District.

“Our community needs an extra boost right now,” Sumadiwirya said, noting funding cuts impacting vulnerable populations. “We want to make sure we can be there for communities even more.”

Bellden’s charity candles, another popular gift, directly support refugee initiatives and community programs—proof that even small purchases can make a meaningful difference.

Something sustainable

Ekadesma’s first-ever U.S. storefront—made possible through Seattle Restored—marks a major milestone for the Nepali lifestyle brand. Co-owner Alpaja Rajbhandari shared that she and her sister, Anuja, started the brand in Nepal in 2011 and expanded to Seattle in 2019, with this pop-up serving as its first physical store outside of Nepal.

Ekadesma is rooted in slow fashion and community impact. Each piece is handcrafted by Nepali artisans using natural fabrics and traditional techniques passed down through generations. From hand-knit merino wool sweaters to scarves, mittens, shawls, and linen wraps, every item is made in small batches with intention—designed to be a long-term keepsake rather than a fleeting trend.

The brand empowers women and underrepresented communities through dignified work and fair wages. Ekadesma also practices zero-waste production whenever possible, reusing fabric scraps in designs like its color-block dress. A portion of proceeds (5%–10%) supports the Ekadesma Foundation, which provides free skills training for women and recently distributed reusable sanitary pads to girls near Kathmandu to help keep them in school.

“Spend wisely—every penny matters,” Rajbhandari said. She wants people to feel good about wearing and gifting the items. Her personal favorite? The stitched jacket, rich with story and craftsmanship.

Something to smile about

This holiday season, Refugee Artisan Initiative (RAI) is highlighting its newest design: the Mouska Collection. “Mouska” means “smile” in Pashto, and the bag—named by one of RAI’s artisans—features a gently curved shape inspired by joy and creativity.

Each Mouska bag is handcrafted using repurposed vinyl banners and thoughtfully selected interior textiles, making every piece unique, durable, and easy to clean. Available as a crossbody or pouch, it’s both practical and meaningful, shared Leslie Evangelista, marketing and communications manager for RAI.

RAI’s holiday shop also includes totes, travel accessories, reusable household goods, and more—all made in small batches from reclaimed materials by refugee and immigrant women.

Evangelista also shared that every purchase directly supports paid training, dignified employment, and economic opportunity.

Something cultural

Hosekibako is more than a resale shop—it’s a community treasure chest. Operated by the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington (JCCCW), this shop offers donated Japanese and Japanese-inspired items at affordable prices, making cultural heritage accessible to all.

Shoppers can browse a beautifully curated selection of vintage kimonos, tea sets, ceramics, dolls, artistic prints, folding fans, New Year’s décor, and dishware, such as sake sets and teaware. Items can be purchased in person or online through JCCCW.

Proceeds from Hosekibako support Japanese cultural programs and community events, and the shop continually accepts donations of Japanese items, Japanese-inspired goods, and books about Japan—especially works by Japanese American artists and craftspeople in the Pacific Northwest.

By gifting from Hosekibako, you’re helping preserve traditions while giving pre-loved items a second life.

Something artsy

Seattle-based designer Misha Zadeh Graham brings playful sophistication to the holidays with her lifestyle brand, Misha Zadeh. Known for bold colors, whimsical characters, and Persian-inspired motifs, the brand’s holiday collection features themes like winter forests, branches and berries, and cardinals.

Shoppers will find note cards, paper napkins, plates, and other festive paper goods perfect for entertaining or gifting. Through Dec. 25, 10% of sales are donated to the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, making these joyful designs a meaningful way to support immigrant communities during the season of giving.

Something powerful

A bold statement piece with a powerful mission, the DOIY Girl Power Vase celebrates female strength while giving back. Five percent of sales from this vase support For All Womankind, a public benefit company focused on women’s empowerment.

Available through Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) Mercantile, it’s a gift that blends modern design with social impact—while supporting the museum’s educational mission.

This holiday, every purchase is an opportunity to support community, culture, and compassion. It’s also an opportunity to spend with intention and these gifts prove that giving thoughtfully can make the season brighter for everyone.

