Wilson to be Seattle’s next mayor

Katie Wilson has won the Seattle mayor’s race, The Seattle Times reports.
She widened her lead over the current mayor, Bruce Harrell, who has called for a news conference for Thursday, Nov. 13.
As of the last count on Nov. 12, Wilson was ahead by 1,976 votes.
Because Washington conducts elections entirely by mail, and the outcome of this race remains uncertain until more ballots are tallied.
And here are some other races in King county where AAPI candidates are leading:
STATE LEGISLATURE
District 33 – State Representative, Pos. 1
Edwin Obras (leading)
District 41 – State Representative, Pos. 1
Janice Zahn
District 48 – State Senator
Vandana Slatter
District 48 – State Representative, Pos. 1
Osman Salahuddin
KING COUNTY COUNCIL
District 5
Steffanie Fain
CITY COUNCILS
Bellevue – Council Position 1
Vishal Bhargava
Kent – Council Position 6
Sharn Shoker (leading)
Andy Song
Redmond – Council Position 6
Menka Soni
Seattle – Council Position 2
Eddie Lin
Tukwila – Council Position 7
Jane Ho
Seattle School District 1 – Director District 5
Vivian Song
