Wilson to be Seattle’s next mayor

Katie Wilson has won the Seattle mayor’s race, The Seattle Times reports.

She widened her lead over the current mayor, Bruce Harrell, who has called for a news conference for Thursday, Nov. 13.

As of the last count on Nov. 12, Wilson was ahead by 1,976 votes.

Because Washington conducts elections entirely by mail, and the outcome of this race remains uncertain until more ballots are tallied.

And here are some other races in King county where AAPI candidates are leading:

STATE LEGISLATURE

District 33 – State Representative, Pos. 1

Edwin Obras (leading)

District 41 – State Representative, Pos. 1

Janice Zahn

District 48 – State Senator

Vandana Slatter

District 48 – State Representative, Pos. 1

Osman Salahuddin

KING COUNTY COUNCIL

District 5

Steffanie Fain

CITY COUNCILS

Bellevue – Council Position 1

Vishal Bhargava

Kent – Council Position 6

Sharn Shoker (leading)

Andy Song

Redmond – Council Position 6

Menka Soni

Seattle – Council Position 2

Eddie Lin

Tukwila – Council Position 7

Jane Ho

Seattle School District 1 – Director District 5

Vivian Song