Wild Ginger founding chef dies at 90

Jeem Han Lock, a pioneering chef and hospitality leader whose influence helped shape Seattle’s contemporary dining scene, died on Nov. 22 surrounded by family. He was 90 years old.

Born Nov. 16, 1935, in Guangdong, China, Lock immigrated to San Francisco at age 12. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954 and served as a specialist at Camp Drake in Japan.

Lock moved to Seattle in 1962 and built a hospitality career spanning more than five decades. He became best known as the founding executive chef of Wild Ginger, where his culinary direction helped launch the restaurant to national prominence. In its first year, Wild Ginger appeared on multiple “best of” lists and was featured in national publications including The New York Times, People and Bon Appétit. The restaurant went on to earn repeated Zagat and Seattle Magazine honors.

Lock received numerous professional accolades, including recognition as one of America’s 2000 Best Chefs in North America, a 1996 James Beard Foundation Award nomination and the 1997 James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii.

He also held leadership roles at several notable establishments, including Rossellini’s Four-10, The Other Place, the Four Seasons Olympic Hotel and the Red Lion Inn in Bellevue.

Lock is survived by his wife of 62 years, Leila; daughter Lena and son-in-law Gene; son Jason; grandchildren Bradley (and wife Heather), Kristin, Lauren, Kayla and Princeton; and great-granddaughters Peyton and Olivia.

A private memorial service will be held. The family requests donations to FareStart or the Seattle Central College Culinary School Scholarship Program.