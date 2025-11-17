West Seattle graduate Lauryn Nguyen makes LPGA debut

Lauryn Nguyen, a West Seattle High School graduate and standout at Northwestern University, wrapped up her first appearance on the LPGA Tour on Sunday at The Annika Driven by Gainbridge in Florida. She earned her spot in the tournament through a sponsor invitation.

Nguyen participated in the event’s pro-am on Nov. 12, a promotional round in which pros play alongside amateur participants such as celebrities, sponsors, or local guests. She played alongside WNBA guard Caitlin Clark. Clark had surprised Nguyen earlier with the news via a personal invite on Zoom.

Nguyen, a two-time All-American at Northwestern, had been selected for the tournament in recognition of her college achievements and her work in the community. She helps organize the Nguyen Junior Amateur in Seattle and oversees the Duc Foundation, a nonprofit that provides scholarships for children in need.

In her first round of competition, Nguyen posted the best score among the players who entered on sponsor invitations.

The Annika, which ran Nov. 10–16, is named for Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam and drew one of the year’s most competitive fields on the LPGA Tour.