Want to shape city policy? Seattle recruiting for Immigrant and Refugee Commission

The City of Seattle is looking for new voices to help shape policies that affect immigrant and refugee communities.

The Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs is recruiting members for the Seattle Immigrant and Refugee Commission, a volunteer group that advises the mayor, City Council and city departments on how to better serve residents from around the world who call Seattle home.

Commissioners help strengthen connections across the city’s diverse communities and weigh in on issues such as access to services, civic engagement and equity in local government.

The city especially welcomes applications from people with lived experience as immigrants or refugees, college students, early-career professionals and nonprofit leaders working with immigrant and refugee populations.

Applications are open on a rolling basis, with a priority deadline of Nov. 14 for the first round of reviews. Details and application materials are available at seattle.gov/boards-and-commissions.