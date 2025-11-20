ad_wong.jpg

UTOPIA Washington aids trans Pacific Islanders

UTOPIA Washington, an organization focused on serving the queer and transgender Pacific Islander community, distributed 300 Thanksgiving meal boxes across King County on Nov. 17 as part of Transgender Awareness Week.

While the Kent-based group, whose name stands for United Territories of Pacific Islanders Alliance, centers on queer and trans Pacific Islanders, the food boxes were distributed to anyone in need of food support.

The food boxes contained turkeys, hams, vegetables, and all the fixings.

Photo provided by UTOPIA Washington

Photo provided by UTOPIA Washington

Photo provided by UTOPIA Washington

