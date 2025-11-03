Treats and safety tips highlight Chinatown Halloween event

The Seattle Chinatown Block Watch (CBW) held its annual Halloween Safety Awareness event on Oct. 31, bringing students to the Chinatown-International District for a festive and educational evening.

Despite rain and chilly weather, CBW member Susan Woo took part in a solo “walk-about” trick-or-treat activity, warming up afterward at Hong Kong Bistro. She shared conversations about neighborhood safety and community involvement, and encouraged young visitors to become “the eyes and ears” of their own neighborhoods.

Participants also compared favorite candies—with Kit Kats edging out Reese’s—and were treated to extra goodies for their enthusiasm. Woo said the outing underscored the spirit of community engagement and was among the most successful Halloween Safety Awareness events yet.