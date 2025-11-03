Treats and safety tips highlight Chinatown Halloween event

ad_wong.jpg

The Seattle Chinatown Block Watch (CBW) held its annual Halloween Safety Awareness event on Oct. 31, bringing students to the Chinatown-International District for a festive and educational evening.

Despite rain and chilly weather, CBW member Susan Woo took part in a solo “walk-about” trick-or-treat activity, warming up afterward at Hong Kong Bistro. She shared conversations about neighborhood safety and community involvement, and encouraged young visitors to become “the eyes and ears” of their own neighborhoods.

Participants also compared favorite candies—with Kit Kats edging out Reese’s—and were treated to extra goodies for their enthusiasm. Woo said the outing underscored the spirit of community engagement and was among the most successful Halloween Safety Awareness events yet.

Susan Lee Woo with visitors from Meadowdale High School (Photo provided by Susan Lee Woo)

Susan Lee Woo with treats for seniors at the Hing Hay Park Grand Pavilion (Photo provided by Susan Lee Woo)

Susan Lee Woo in Little Saigon with Seattle Police Sgt. Patterson (Photo provided by Susan Lee Woo)

Photo provided by Susan Lee Woo

