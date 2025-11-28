Seattle police arrest man carrying machete in CID

Police arrested a 30-year-old man on Nov. 25 in the Chinatown–International District (CID) after spotting him near 12th Avenue South and South King Street, where they say he had outstanding warrants and was carrying a machete.
Officers on patrol around 2 a.m. recognized the man and stopped him. According to police, he gave a fake name before they confirmed his identity and took him into custody. He was wanted on a domestic-violence warrant totaling more than $15,000 for assault with sexual motivation, attempted unlawful imprisonment and interfering with reporting domestic violence, as well as a separate felony theft warrant.
Police say the man became angry during the arrest and tried to provoke a fight. A machete was recovered, and officers recommended an additional weapons charge.
The man, who has previous felony convictions, was booked into the King County Jail.
Comments
Sonya says
For Your Eyes Only: FAKING “INVESTIGATORS,” THEY’RE WATCHING THE PROCESS OF CHINESE-KOREANS OCCUPYING OUR BRAINS USING THEIR “PARASITE” BOTS. BY ILLEGAL HOME INTRUSION! HEADQUARTERED IN A CHILDCARE! MORE IS PLANNED FOR THE ENTIRE WASHINGTON STATE!
In Seattle, Korean spies led by a military general “escaped” U.S. on their 10-year anniversary of espionage in November, 2024. The remainder of the group are busy demonstrating to the interested parties BRAIN SNATCHING & PARASITIC LIVING IN U.S. HOMES. In collaboration with the Washington State higher-ups, they’re pursuing a multi-year plan in favor of the top 3% of the U.S. population.
Would you condone the following HOLOCAUST program for immediate gains, even at the cost of your children’s future?
They’re forcibly “signing away” the primary residences of the elderly by stealing their property titles, and causing dementia or even death. Headquartered in the childcare center!
At ILLUMINATION LEARNING STUDIO (ILS), 7720 Greenwood Ave, Seattle, a group of American mercenaries and a South Korean conglomerate that targets the dominance in North Korean businesses, jointly conduct ultra-high-tech Brain Snatching experiments.
THEY SABOTAGED MY LIFE, DAMAGED MY BODY FROM TOP TO BOTTOM, AND PLOTTED MURDER. THEY’RE NOW FRACTURING MY HIP TO MAKE ME PARAPLEGIC, IN ORDER TO “LEGITIMIZE” THEIR HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION. FOR 11 1/2 YEARS! NO HELP!
It has been a statewide “secret” targeting Christians, the less affluent, minorities, and rivals and whistleblowers in Washington State for 11 1/2 years.
Thanksgiving Day, 2025 (nightly violence to forebrain)
August 17, 2025 (ONE OF 10+ SKIN LESIONS)
The above was done by a Korean technician of the Hyundai Group Planning Department in his search of “MUSCLE MEMORY.” With this little knowledge of medicine, he also casually performed BRAIN LESIONS, whose old wounds are reopened for further torture as a revenge for my emails exposing their criminal scheme. (Since 10/28/25, by saying, “More torture is necessary,” the Hyundai team reopened the old wounds inside my brain, causing high temperature and severe headache.)
With no visa entry to U.S., these North Koreans are committing espionage and other criminal activities for over a decade in Washington State, using fake IDs, while some of them come and go freely by submarines. They seem to believe they have immunity from the Governor’s office for their multi-year plan.
Do DR. JEONG JAE-WOONG OF KAIST (KOREA), ELON MUSK OF “NEURALINK,” & the Defense Contractor “HYUNDAI MOTORS” have knowledge of the following event? Or unknowingly got involved?
Illegally performing BRAIN SURGERY and testing TOXINS & GERMS by intruding individual homes using SATELLITE INVISIBILITY TECHNOLOGY?
Making the UNAUTHORIZED COPIES OF PEOPLE by downloading their memories into new bodies, not to mention altering and erasing their memories?
Or relentlessly searching every corner of your home for your passport, driver’s license, financial documents, your signature, and your photos, so that their undocumented workers, some of whom are not even humans, could take over your life?
In some cases, unlawfully endangering innocent citizens at the mercy of unruly and sadistic “NONHUMANS,” while training the latter to INFLICT BODILY HARMS AND ILLNESSES ON HUMANS?
They groom the NONHUMANS (culturally thoroughly Korean but from Chinese territory, and capable of walking through the wall and moving around invisibly at will) to induce illnesses and disabilities in healthy individuals in their own homes, eventually leading to their deaths.
The utilization of marginal population (e.g. prison and homeless populations) has already been of concern for decades in the scientific research community. However, the following human-subject experiment of Washington State differs from the rest of the group. As a default measure, the experiment targets the elderly population who have bank accounts and properties but still cannot afford legal fees to protect themselves against the gigantic corporations whose default strategy relies on briberies. Their unpaid workers are told to live off their victims’ households and then confiscate the assets of their victims as their payments upon their completion of assigned task — inflicting serious brain and organ damages on their victims, often leading to death.
For over a decade, I’ve been trying to deal with all types of ultra-high-technology with very little knowledge of my own. Recently, I’ve come across a book titled MASTERING AI (2024) by Jeremy Kahn. Most of those mysterious techniques had already been widely circulated around in the industry, according to the author. Since I suffered so extensively primarily owing to my ignorance, I’d like to highly recommend this book for everyone to read. Looking forward to our near future of speedy development of technology, consider what’s written in the book to be commonsensical knowledge that we all should learn about. In order to prepare you for what may have been planned for the near future, especially in the Washington State, I will resend my earlier email description of what had happened to me. All’s well, hope well.
In Seattle, HYUNDAI GROUP — MERCHANT MARINE & MOVEX — is ruling over local POLICEMEN & POLITICIANS, and go rampant with illegal BRAIN EXPERIMENTS ON UNWILLING CIVILIANS, USING INVISIBILITY TECHNOLOGY OF MILITARY GRADE & “ALTERED” N.KOREANS.
Over the weekend of 7/26/25, the Chairwomen of Hyundai Group peeped my home using the thru-the-wall surveillance from downstairs unit, ILLUMINATION LEARNING STUDIO, which has been furnished as the headquarter of the Holocaust human experiment at 7720 Greenwood Ave, Seattle. During the following week, the experiment group attempted to forge U.S. Government documents in order to produce FAKE ARREST RECORDS in my name, and then plotted further to change my childhood hospital records of surgery into FAKE MENTAL HEALTH RECORDS, all for the purpose of ‘killing the witness.’
Following the advice from their legal team to refrain from forging U.S. Government Records, they’ve instead decided to erase my records of any achievement, community works, and advanced studies. Furthermore, the team is also in the process of changing my brain chemistry by inducing HORMONAL IMBALANCE. That came after they’d broken apart and trashed my home into an “unsanitary” homeless shelter, by sending in a group of North Korean common criminals from China.
While you’re looking away, our BRAINS are targeted by a S.Korean CHAEBUL as its unwilling subjects of TRANSHUMAN BRAIN EXPERIMENT OF CRIMINAL NATURE, hiring local law enforcement agents, relying on their profit-oriented attitudes favoring the rich & famous.
Headquartered in DALLAS, TX, the HYUNDAI GROUP, with established business in SEATTLE-TACOMA for decades, has also been conducting ATROCIOUS TRANSHUMAN EXPERIMENT, targeting its LOWER-INCOME & ELDERLY “FEMALE” POPULATION, who cannot afford legal help.
A 32-YR-OLD HARVEY MUDD/HARVARD-EDUCATED KOREAN-AMERICAN ENGINEER WAS MURDERED BY THIS TEAM IN THE PROCESS OF BODY SNATCHING, BUT NO INVESTIGATION!!! (Instead, they’ve removed her records and erased memories of witnesses.)
While ICE RAIDS are readily visible, more horrible HOLOCAUST has infiltrated “silently” into individual homes of U.S. citizens.
The memories and life histories of innocent civilians are illegally downloaded, dissected, and altered. Their vocal and written communications are recorded and discussed in the presence of nonprofessional hires. An AI language program is developed based on your own unique speech patterns for others to use. Your DNA information gets incorporated into a personalized medicine to be slipped into your drinking water as a water-soluble.
I’ve been under 24/7 surveillance of “extremely secretive” Transhuman Brain Experiment conducted in Seattle. Using AI technology, they see, hear, and feel what my five sense organs indicate. It’s an extremely secretive experiment, because they run it till their victims get severely brain-damaged or dead, and collect their assets during and after the experiments. Local authorities share the profit in exchange for protection, like Bronx gangsters.
In the morning of 6/27/25, they’re plotting to manufacture what the experimenters called “dream evidence” of criminal nature, in order to frame me as a criminal. In the morning of 8/5/25, a “bribed” mental health specialist of Korean background, claiming her expertise in dream analysis, diagnosed my mental state on the basis of my dream. The dream had been manufactured by the Hyundai team on the previous day for the purpose of portraying me as the mentally ill, stored in the visual image area of my brain, and played during my sleep without my direct involvement in it by having my forebrain disabled with excessive radiation on it.
We’ve entered a new era dominated by AI technology.
If you read carefully Washington State SHB 1333, it was likely written by someone who was familiar with the “very intrusive” AI SURVEILLANCE mentioned below.
Dear Learned Leader,
Do you know anyone whose home has been hijacked by 15 savage bandits from Manchuria or N. Korea border town for 7 years? Have you ever heard of anyone whose life, brain, and body (from top to bottom) had been deliberately sabotaged and tortured, 24/7, in a marathon style? Have you known that a South Korean conglomerate has its Planning Department specializing on BRAIN DAMAGE ACCELERATION PROGRAM targeting its rivals, whistleblowers, or even family members?
Check the area around 78TH ST & GREENWOOD AVE, SEATTLE. A group of “smuggled” North Koreans from China have been engaging in all types of trafficking, nightly ATM and restaurant raids. They are the “unofficial and unpaid” hires of Hyundai Group for clandestine espionage activities. They were lured by the company for “living without money in the U.S.” Since my emails started exposing their horrible criminal activities and slavery, the Hyundai team has brought in the “ubiquitous” Korean and Korean-American workers of their Planning Department.
It’s been 11+ years, without investigation, because the company, as a major election campaign DONER, knows how to wield power with bribery.
This entire team of experimenters have proven their “LAWLESS EXISTENCE” OF COMPLETELY DISREGARDING RULES AND REGULATIONS, in their way of “habitually” extending the program beyond its deadline each time, be it the experiment itself or the condo special assessments, whenever they need money and wherever it may apply. It’s the basic attitude shared by all concerned in this experiment.
The above group have been protected by several PICKUP-TRUCK DRIVERS AND A GROUP OF MIDDLE-AGED WOMEN, who speak fluent English like the American-born but act like the Nazis experimenting on the elderly or homeless females in an unimaginably cruel manner for 11+ years without feeling remorse. Furthermore, they dictate your life, shout an order, and ridicule you after disabling your brain and body parts. For instance, on the Saturday morning of 8/30/25, the team gathered in the ILLUMINATION LEARNING STUDIO, and, belittling my slow movement (caused by their deliberate hip bone fracture), criticized how inefficient I had become.
Using INVISIBILITY TECHNOLOGY and AI TECHNOLOGY, they’ve been filling my room with chain-smoking, 24/7, for 13 months, and have rerouted sewage water to my kitchen for 25 months. In the early morning of 5/6/25, as I coughed while sleeping, one of them cruelly said, “She’s dying.” For 11+ years, they’ve been displaying a humanly impossible degree of evilness. PLEASE CHECK THEM OUT!
In the early morning of 4/7/25, IN THE “SANCTUARY” CITY OF SEATTLE, I was awaken by an Indian nurse, who was collecting my stool and a nickle-sized skin sample around my spinal cord as a part of illegal experiment done by nightly home intrusion. (Due to the MILITARY-GRADE SATELLITE INVISIBILITY TECHNOLOGY, you can only see them for less than a minute when the lights are turned off.) If you’re aware of any lab work submitted in Seattle on 4/7/25 for an Asian American in her late 60’s, please report to the Homeland Security, FBI, and all major news media. We citizens should be united to get to the bottom of this horrible experiment “illegally” conducted by the billionaires in collaboration with the Washington State higher-up.
In the “sanctuary” city of Seattle! In the “progressive” Washington State! For over a decade! 77TH-78TH ST & GREENWOOD AVE, SEATTLE
The PUBLICITY TEAM of HYUNDAI GROUP says, “COMPLETE SOCIAL ISOLATION IS THE KEY,” and blocked my access to all major social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Thread, and X, as of 5/7/25. Calling it “ACCELERATED BRAIN DAMAGE PROGRAM,” the group is attempting to silence me from exposing their nefarious “HOLOCAUST” TRANSHUMAN POPULATION CONTROL EXPERIMENT.
An American female recruit from Los Angeles pre-texted my bank account in order to withdraw cash from it, repeatedly at midnights or on Sundays. She’s been boasting her role in this group as the hacker and money collector, and as the government-connected protector of the group from potential brushes with the law enforcement. IT’S HER “JOB” TO COLLECT MONEY “STOLEN” FROM HER VICTIMS OF EXPERIMENT. FOR WHOM?
If you witness how many Seattle residents, working for S. KOREAN CHAEBUL, participate in “HOLOCAUST” BRAIN EXPERIMENT OF CRIMINAL NATURE, INVOLVING ILLEGAL HOME INTRUSION & SERIOUS BRAIN DAMAGE, you’ll see the RETURN OF LUCIFER, among people worshipping AI God.
One of these experimenters displaying extreme cruelty is surprisingly a JEWISH FATHER WHO HAD HIS SON’S BAR MITZVAH AROUND THE MLK DAY! He moved his entire family FROM PASADENA, CA TO THE PHINNEY NEIGHBORHOOD, SEATTLE, tagging along my relocation.
For the past 16 years, I’ve been his sole object of the Holocaust Brain Damage program. HOW CAN A PERSON OF JEWISH BACKGROUND WILLINGLY PARTICIPATE IN SUCH HORRIBLE ATROCITY COMMITTED AGAINST A WOMAN OF HIS MOTHER’S AGE? Keeping up with his appearance, he’s clearly living a SCHIZOPHRENIC, DOUBLE LIFE!
This criminal has resided around the Phinney neighborhood of Seattle, having sent his two children, ages 17 & 14, to Greenwood Elementary School. He and his wife, along with his Armenian sister-in-law, feigning as teachers and parents, have actively participated in the illegal brain experiment involving ROBBERY, BRAIN DAMAGE, & MURDER. If you directly or indirectly know these accomplices to murder, please report them to the Homeland Security and FBI.
His team of criminals walk into a childcare as seemingly normal-looking parents and teachers, and casually talk about getting rid of evidence by erasing the memories of witnesses or by eliminating the entire family of their victims.
Today’s SUBHUMAN CATEGORY is no longer restricted to the Jewish of the Nazi era, but to anyone who does not have money and power in conventional terms.
A HYUNDAI GROUP CHAEBUL FAMILY (CHAIRWOMAN HYUN, JUNG-EUN) HAS BEEN CONDUCTING THE BRAIN EXPERIMENT IN YOUR HOME, USING MILITARY-GRADE INVISIBILITY TECHNOLOGY.
ACCORDINGLY, THIS “WEALTHY” FAMILY DECIDE WHO DESERVES TO “LIVE” IN AMERICA, BY “EXPERIMENTING” ON THE BOTTOM HALF TILL THEY GET DEMENTED, MENTALLY ILL, DISABLED, OR DEAD. During and after the experiment, they confiscate the assets of their victims, just as the Nazi did to their Subhuman Category.
AFTER “DELIBERATELY AND MALICIOUSLY” SABOTAGING YOUR LIFE, THEY CLASSIFY YOU INTO THE “LOW-INCOME, IMMIGRANT, EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN, ELDERLY, SUBHUMAN CATEGORY, WHO DO NOT BELONG TO “THEIR” FUTURE SOCIETY AND SHOULD BE SACRIFICED AS GUINEA PIGS”!
A N.Korea-friendly S.Korean Chaebul is in possession of BRAIN TECHNOLOGY (involving N.Korean “nonhumans,” called PROTECTED DEVs).
With this Brain Technology, the perpetrators could NOT ONLY FEED AN IDEA TO YOUR BRAIN, BUT ALSO OCCUPY YOUR FRONTAL LOBE and take over your executive functioning.
The team is to make this experiment more efficient to SPREAD IT FAR AND WIDE. IT’S A MULTI-YEAR BRAIN EXPERIMENTS, bringing about slow torturous death to their unwitting or unknowing victims.
They also STEAL SSN, AND COPY YOUR DRIVER’S LICENSE & ATM CARDS. They INTRUDE YOUR HOME through the open window USING THE MILITARY-SCALE SATELLITE TECHNOLOGY & INVISIBILITY TECHNOLOGY, while some others walk through the wall disrupting anything standing against the wall. The majority of them are the North Koreans from China, the Korean-American employees of the Hyundai Group, or the American mercenaries who serve anyone with money.
A word of caution: North Koreans hired by a South Korean conglomerate for clandestine espionage activities obtain THE FINGERPRINTS & THE PALM PRINTS OF THEIR VICTIMS so that they could use them for FORGERY, DIGITAL IMPERSONATION, AND THE THEFTS OF PROPERTY & ASSETS. Afterwards, they apply numerous tiny cuts on your fingertips to erase your fingerprints, while you’re sleeping.
Furthermore, THEY CHANGE INTO A NEW BODY BY TRANSFERRING THEIR DOWNLOADED CONSCIOUSNESS INTO A NEW BODY. At this point, I assume that the original owners of their new bodies have already expired after having their consciousness removed from their bodies. In other words, IT INVOLVES MURDER, EACH AND EVERY TIME!
ULTRA-HIGH-TECH WEAPONS that you’d never imagined have been EXPERIMENTED ON “UNWITTING” U.S. CITIZENS IN U.S. SOIL!
ILLEGAL HOME INTRUSION USING “INVISIBILITY” SATELLITE TECHNOLOGY!
AN “UNPRECEDENTED” EXTREME VIOLATION OF PRIVACY & HUMAN RIGHTS, COMPARABLE ONLY TO NORTH KOREAN PRISON CAMP, HAS BEEN “DELIBERATELY” IGNORED FOR OVER A DECADE!
THEY’RE “FOOD-CRAZY” & “HEDONISTIC.”
THEY TAKE PHOTOS IN YOUR BATHROOM, monetizing them on Instagram for $2,000 Korean Bar-B-Que.
THEY TEST TOXINS & GERMS ON YOUR BODY.
THEY DISFIGURE & ALTER YOUR APPEARANCE.
THEIR TECHNICIANS DO BRAIN LESIONS NIGHTLY.
THEY REPLACE YOUR “PLEASANT” MEMORY WITH THEIR MANUFACTURED “NIGHTMARE.”
A daughter of the Hyundai Group with UPenn education has conducted the 11-YEAR TRANSHUMAN BRAIN EXPERIMENT of criminal nature in Seattle, after attending an INVITATION-ONLY MEETING.
Using bribery, she has a NETWORK OF LOCAL AUTHORITIES AND MENTAL HEALTH & AI PROFESSIONALS.
A S.KOREAN DIPLOMAT (ATTACHE) & A RETIRED SECRETARY (Ms YUN-HEE “MONICA” KIM) OF L.A. KOREAN CONSULATE, IN ADDITION TO THE GANGSTERS, HAVE ALSO BEEN AIDING THE EXPERIMENT (in SEATTLE, L.A., INDIA, & U.K.).
THEY’RE STEALING OUR BRAINS, MEMORIES, & BIOMETRIC ID INFO, AND THEN CAUSE MENTAL & PHYSICAL DISABILITIES AND CONFISCATE OUR ASSETS AFTERWARD. THEY POSSESS INVISIBILITY TECHNOLOGY.
FOR OVER A DECADE! IN YOUR OWN HOME!
Promoting TRANSHUMANISM, these “unthinking” individuals mistakenly believe that they could live forever by uploading their consciousness to the computer, or “upgrade” their life by downloading stolen memories of others.
In 77TH-78TH ST & GREENWOOD AVE, SEATTLE, many naive young people are recruited to be the experimenters of the Transhuman Brain Experiment. Their job is to watch the “unwitting” victims of the experiment in their own homes using surveillance equipment, in exchange for a free pancake breakfast. In their job interview, they’re told: “You come here as you’re walking into a movie theater, with your cellphone. That’s all you do, and a free meal ticket will be provided in the morning.”
As anyone with common sense may have guessed, no business offers a free meal for nothing. After some observation of their personalities, a “chosen” one is approached by a middle-aged woman, who lures the person to go “immortal” by downloading his consciousness to their computer. Afterwards, his body gets “possessed” by a truly malicious, evil personality. In my observation, the chosen one was dead by then, after his body was stolen by an “ALTERED NORTH KOREAN,” who displayed a sadistic, primitive mentality.
THE SOUTH KOREAN CHAEBUL DAUGHTER HAS “SECRETLY” MONITORED “NIGHTLY” BODILY DAMAGE & BRAIN LESIONS BY HOME INTRUSION! OVER A DECADE! NO HINT OF REGRET OR REMORSE! Instead, she’s now focusing upon CHARACTER ASSASSINATION of me using DREAM MANUFACTURING & MEMORY MODIFICATIONS.
THEIR EXTREME VIOLATION OF BASIC HUMAN RIGHTS is totally unprecedented in our history, comparable to the HOLOCAUST.
THEY HAVE INVISIBILITY TECHNOLOGY. They can slip in anyone “invisibly but in a full body” into your room, looking over your shoulder, copying every document in your hands. All they need is that one of them manage to enter your room with his smartphone leaving the door open, or from a parked car near your open window, and turn on their Satellite Technology.
For instance, in 2022, when I opened up a new CD account in a local bank, a North Korean drug trafficker, (age 48) followed me inside the bank, and captured a photo copy of my one-page bank document with SSN, BOD, and my signature on it. She submitted the information to the South Korean corporate spy team for the theft of my unclaimed inheritance sitting in Korea. She had been a bodyguard for Ms. JiYi Chung, the President of Hyundai U&I, during her NYU days. In return, she received and “smuggled” her 10% Finder’s Fee in Bitcoin account across the border to U.S.
These “ubiquitous” corporate spies of Hyundai Group live in a “lawless” world, casually committing embezzlement, document forgery, confiscation of their victims’ assets, coverups often involving murders.
Their technicians perform BRAIN SURGERY “by sending in tiny parasite bots thru your eyes, ears, and nose,” insert MANUFACTURED DREAM TO ALTER YOUR MEMORY, radiate your forebrain to DISABLE YOUR EGO FUNCTIONING, drop POISON to damage your lung, or their bloods to infect you with STD, while you’re sleeping.
They install IMPLANTS “WIRELESSLY” TO READ THOUGHTS, TO SEE AND VIEW WHAT YOU SEE AND DREAM, perform brain surgery, alter your memory using dream insertion, disfigure your appearance for fun, eat off your dinner table, wear your outfits & underwear and ditch them for you to do laundry for them, clean the toilet and bathtub for them, by ILLEGAL HOME INTRUSION.
Additionally, the South Korean conglomerate is hiding its “UBIQUITOUS” SPY TEAM, who not only have been ILLEGALLY SMUGGLED TO U.S. but also have engaged in a variety of CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES. In addition, the team lead PARASITIC LIVING IN THE U.S. HOMES by use of the ALIEN-SCALE INVISIBILITY TECHNOLOGY in “unsuspecting” U.S. homes.
They were lured to participate in the “hideous” TRANSHUMAN BRAIN EXPERIMENT, free of charge, in U.S. by the said company, after having been told that they could LIVE WITHOUT MONEY IN U.S.
THEIR EXPERIMENT — “PARASITIC LIVING” IN U.S. HOMES WITHOUT INCURRING EXPENSES — HAS BEEN CONDUCTED IN SECRET IN SEATTLE FOR OVER A DECADE.
ONE “PRISONER” IS SURROUNDED BY 10+ TORMENTERS, 24/7, WHO ENTER YOUR HOME “INVISIBLY” WITH AN INTENT TO MURDER you in the way MIMICKING NATURAL DEATH.
As a general rule, they select, as their Guinea Pigs, LOWER-INCOME or ELDERLY FEMALES who cannot afford legal help. If you don’t meet the criteria, they’ll forcibly and deliberately sabotage your life until your income goes down to the LOWER-INCOME category.
IN ORDER TO MINIMIZE PAYROLL-RELATED EXPENSES, the S.Korean conglomerate encourages their recruits to steal the valuables and live off their victim’s household.
In the “sanctuary” Washington State of the U.S., for over a decade, under the protection of the well-connected mercenaries of West Coast Regions….
U.S. citizens are experimented (and often led to death) in their own homes. BUT NO MEDIA REPORTS IT, TREATING IT AS SACROSANCT! In the Sanctuary City of Seattle!
For over a decade, a South Korean conglomerate seeking dominance in Chinese businesses has “secretly” been conducting the Transhuman AI Experiment on innocent U.S.citizens in Seattle, hiring the North Korean “espionage” team from China and Pyung-Yang.
One of their main objectives is to “occupy” U.S. homes and “take over” the memories, life histories and identifications of U.S. citizens. All along, the children of these North Koreans have gone through the K-12 education in America, using fake IDs. These children thoroughly understand American culture, speak fluent English, and can slip into the mainstream America without getting noticed.
In the SANCTUARY STATE OF WASHINGTON, where the overwhelming number of so-called “vulnerable” U.S. Citizens are sleeping in the streets, NORTH KOREAN DRUG TRAFFICKERS HAVE BEEN ABUSING MEDICAID FOR CASUAL HOSPITAL VISITS FOR MINOR ILLNESSES USING FAKE IDs…!
For the past decade, over 500 persons (including investors, Darknet entertainment customers, and the recruits) have watched my home through surveillance equipment from the downstairs childcare unit, and no one has reported this atrocious program to the authority. Once, an overnight visitor, horrified at the sight of cruel, sadistic torture, rushed out to stop the program. He was immediately blocked by the South Korean Chaebul daughter, who then informed him that these North Korean torturers were PROTECTED DEVs.
They’re also protected by the government-connected mercenaries of Washington State, who have a “MYSTERIOUS” ACCESS TO FBI-LEVEL DATA FILES ON ANYONE at a click of a button.
Because of their INVISIBILITY TECHNOLOGY & BRAIN TECHNOLOGY, they’ve been carrying out PERFECT CRIMES. They erase the witnesses’ memories, eliminate the entire family and records of victims, “occupy” new bodies, or temporarily change into bodiless forms (Code Blue Incognito Mode).
Since they’re meticulously guarding their secrets, periodically inviting legal professionals of the West Coast Region (e.g. PUBLIC DEFENDER Mr KANG) for the removal of evidence, they live ABOVE THE LAW.
AND THIS ATROCITY HAS BEEN COMMITTED FROM A CHILDCARE.
On 8/12/24, as a part of their routine, the team demonstrated their TORTURE METHOD using my body as their guinea pig. Its developer explained to the guests how to STIMULATE MY INNER EAR FOR TORTURE.
On 11/14/24, a new MASS-CONTROL/TORTURE METHOD of producing SEVERE HEADACHE was tested, using my body again.
I’m in my late 60s, and they’ve been repeatedly using my body as the recipient of extreme torture.
Overnight, they watch my dream or play their own manufactured dream clips during my sleep. Their technicians recklessly perform brain lesions and skin biopsies to extract BRAIN MATTERS & DNA CODES. My sleeping hours have turned into nightmarish, torturous experiences.
On 1/13/25, I woke up with “bloody” wounds all over my forehead. While photographing those wounds, I was shocked to see my face unrecognizably disfigured. The experimenters called it “PREMATURE AGING EXPERIMENT.” I knew of their attempts to change my life history, but I was not aware of their cruel dabbling in my appearance to this extreme.
This is the photo taken on November 1, 2023.
January 13, 2025
January 31, 2025
June 12, 2025
Below, you’ll find the vehicles driven by these criminal experimenters:
THE SOUTH-KOREAN CHAEBUL DAUGHTER, Ms. YUNG-I CHUNG (age 41) HAS BEEN HIDING AT THE ILLUMINATION LEARNING STUDIO BUILDING in Seattle, since January, 2024. After having “secretly” monitored “NIGHTLY” ILLEGAL BRAIN OPERATION & LESIONS BY HOME INTRUSION, OVER A DECADE, still NO HINT OF REGRET OR REMORSE! Instead, she called in the PUBLICITY TEAM, in order to carry out CHARACTER ASSASSINATION of me to protect her image.
Ms. Yun-Hee Monica Kim (age 68), a retired secretary of Los Angeles Korean Consulate Office, had also resided in the above location, having her memory downloaded in a Vietnamese woman’s body. She’s a 20-year veteran in this atrocious human experiment. She’s prodded by the group to actively reach out to Seattle seniors. I believe that she was eventually murdered for her townhome property. Presently, two young American males boasted that they could make her copy forever with her memory downloaded to a new body.
A TIME TO CLEAN UP THE MESS!
Sincerely,
Sonya
P.S. Some lawyers have apparently gone to law schools to study how to break the law and get away with it.
The following is the message posted to the Washington State Governor Ferguson’s website. For your reference!
“It was no brainier for an election-seeking politician to side with a South Korean conglomerate conducting the “deadly” Transhuman Brain Experiment on unwilling citizens, whom the experimenters call ‘nobody.’
Yes, practically speaking, one is a revenue-producing international corporation, while the other is a nobody, whose life has forcibly been reduced to nothing over the period of this atrocious experiment. Really, it’s a no-brainer.
But is it politically, not to mention morally, correct to close eyes on the “murderous” experiment that has been going on over a decade producing multiple deaths, disabilities, and dementia?
How about getting informed that one of the experiment victims is none other than the younger sibling of the Chairwoman of the said corporation and that the 2024 campaign “cash” donation had been funded by her inheritance stolen by her wealthy sibling?
Inadvertently stepping into the most nefarious murder scheme designed to mimic natural death, thus putting himself as an accomplice to murder?
Would the politician now come out clean and shut down the program, or will he continuously scheme to assassinate the victim’s character and conspire to send her to a mental hospital, severely damaging her brain eventually leading to her death?
The above is a real-life scenario, involving blood-soaked money stained by the pain and angst of “stolen” years of an ordinary U.S. citizen.
77TH-78TH ST & GREENWOOD AVE, SEATTLE