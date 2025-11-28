Seattle police arrest man carrying machete in CID

Police arrested a 30-year-old man on Nov. 25 in the Chinatown–International District (CID) after spotting him near 12th Avenue South and South King Street, where they say he had outstanding warrants and was carrying a machete.

Officers on patrol around 2 a.m. recognized the man and stopped him. According to police, he gave a fake name before they confirmed his identity and took him into custody. He was wanted on a domestic-violence warrant totaling more than $15,000 for assault with sexual motivation, attempted unlawful imprisonment and interfering with reporting domestic violence, as well as a separate felony theft warrant.

Police say the man became angry during the arrest and tried to provoke a fight. A machete was recovered, and officers recommended an additional weapons charge.

The man, who has previous felony convictions, was booked into the King County Jail.