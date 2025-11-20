Seattle Mayor-Elect names transition team

Seattle Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson has announced key leaders for her transition team, tapping experienced local figures to help shape her administration. Among them is Quynh Pham, the executive director of Friends of Little Saigon (FLS), who will serve as one of four transition co-chairs.

Pham, a passionate advocate for immigrant communities and small businesses, brings 14 years of nonprofit development experience to the role. As head of FLS, she has worked to preserve the cultural, economic, and historical vitality of Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood. Pham’s leadership in community-driven solutions and equitable development will be a key asset in guiding the Mayor-Elect’s priorities, especially as they relate to small business support, racial equity, and economic growth.

“I’m excited to support a transition that uplifts small businesses, strengthens local communities, and ensures every part of the city benefits when our economy grows,” Pham said. “Our neighborhood business districts are the backbone of Seattle’s local economy and community identity.”

The transition team will be led by Andrés Mantilla, the transition director, who brings over two decades of experience in public policy and community engagement. The team will also include Karen Estevenin, executive director of PROTEC17; Tiffani McCoy, co-executive director of House Our Neighbors; and Brian Surratt, CEO of Greater Seattle Partners.

The full list of transition committee members will be released in the coming weeks and will be available on the transition webpage.