Public drug use in CID leads to arrest

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 20 after officers on foot patrol saw him using what appeared to be fentanyl in Seattle’s Chinatown–International District (CID).

The officers were walking near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street around 8:50 p.m. when they spotted the man on the sidewalk. They later learned he had an outstanding $1,000 warrant. Police also found small bags of fentanyl and other drug items.

The man, who has previous felony convictions and is under state supervision, was booked into King County Jail. The case has been forwarded to detectives for review.