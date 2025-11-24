Performer from Fukuoka, Japan comes to Seattle with Disney’s “The Lion King: The Musical”

By Kai Curry

Get ready to hear that unmistakable call as the sun rises over the African plains. Disney’s “The Lion King: The Musical” is coming to Seattle. The Northwest Asian Weekly spoke to cast member Yuka Notsuka about what it’s like being a part of this beloved show.

That first scene, with the sun rising, and Rafiki, silhouetted on top of Pride Rock, presenting Simba to the animals of the Pride Lands. That song, “Circle of Life,” made famous by Elton John in the original Disney movie. That’s Notsuka’s favorite part. Whether watching from the seats or waiting backstage, it gives her goosebumps. And she doesn’t wait backstage for long. As part of the touring production’s ensemble cast, Notsuka is almost always on stage.

Notsuka plays eight different characters, which means eight different costumes, and a total of 11 costume or character changes during the show. Her most noticeable parts, she told us, are a gazelle at the very beginning, and a lioness, such as when the pride is seeing Nala off to find help. You all know the story. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1997 (the movie premiered in 1994). The lyrics, lines, scenes, we all know them by heart. Nevertheless, the stage production is rousing and moving time after time. The clever and engaging use of puppetry, the dancing, the bellowing of strong voices, the emotional story, never fails to grab our attention.

November marks 10 months since Notsuka started out with Disney’s “The Lion King: The Musical.” She joined the show in December 2024, and debuted on stage in January 2025. In addition to the parts of lioness and gazelle, Notsuka dances and sings as a hyena, waves of grass, and jungle plants, such as those that wave around Mufasa and Simba when Simba famously exclaims to his dad, “I want to be brave like you!” Notsuka always cries at that part.

“It’s really relatable to me,” she said, speaking of the whole story, but especially that pivotal scene between father and son. The scene is even more poignant when you know the fate that will befall Mufasa and Simba not very long afterwards. For Notsuka, the parent caring for its child is moving, and makes her think of her own parents. Similarly, when she plays a lioness saying goodbye to Nala, Notsuka thinks of leaving Japan to go to New York City and find her place as a Broadway performer.

Originally from Fukuoka, Japan, Notsuka started dancing at an early age. It wasn’t so much a passion at first, more of an activity and something she wanted to do because that’s what she had watched her older sister do. Everything her older sister did, Notsuka wanted to copy, she told us. At the age of 4, Notsuka started learning classical ballet. She remembers visiting Disneyland Japan when she was around 10 or 11. It was then, when she saw the beautiful professional performers, that she realized she wanted to be like them, she wanted to dance and sing as more than just an activity to keep a kid busy and healthy. She wanted to learn different kinds of dance, not just ballet, but also jazz and tap.

To further this goal, Notsuka worked as a performer at Universal Studios Japan. She also studied in Japan with a former student of Luigi’s Dance Centre, which is in New York. That mentor told her, go to New York City and attend Luigi’s. In 2015, Notsuka took this to heart, moving to New York. In addition to Luigi’s, she attended the famous Ailey School, which was founded in 1969 by Alvin Ailey, an American dance legend. There, Notsuka honed her technique, added modern moves to her portfolio, and started singing.

“I wanted to pursue my goal of Broadway shows, theater,” she told the Northwest Asian Weekly.

Notsuka’s first tour as a performer outside of Japan was with “An American in Paris.” She has also performed as “Liat” in “South Pacific.” While Notsuka herself has not experienced any racism in her career thus far, this role of Liat was relatable to her due to her awareness of racism in the world in a general sense. Liat is a young Tonkin who in the show has a romantic relationship with an American Marine, and faces racial prejudice. Notsuka dug deep into the role, reading the book upon which the show is based, and also researching racism.

“Being Asian, and in this country (the U.S.), I saw that it was my part to tell the story through me, a strong part.”

“Cats” was Notsuka’s first official Broadway show. She played “Victoria,” a principal character known for high-level ballet, extreme flexibility, and a stunning white cat costume. Notsuka’s favorite show so far, though, remains “The Lion King.” She first saw a stage production of Disney’s “The Lion King: The Musical” in middle school. She already knew of the film. When she came to New York City, she went to Broadway twice to watch it. “It was so good. I cried. I [have been] dreaming of being in the show since then,” she said. “Watching the sun rise at the beginning, and the song, ‘The Circle of Life,’ it’s amazing. There are so many favorite parts.”

Notsuka is looking forward to the show’s run in Seattle, in no small part because her parents are coming from Japan to see her perform. Notsuka loves living in New York City, she loves the energy there, and always misses it when she’s away. She also misses her family, and stays close to them. Her parents are very supportive and they talk often on the phone. “They always give me wise advice when I’m stuck,” she said. This visit to Seattle will be Notsuka’s parents’ first time watching her in “The Lion King.” Notsuka and her parents will stay at an Airbnb in Seattle, and they will do some sightseeing. The main purpose of the visit will be to enjoy the show.

Disney’s The Ling King: The Musical performs in Seattle Dec. 4 to Jan. 4. For tickets and more information, visit https://seattle.broadway.com/shows/disneys-the-lion-king.

