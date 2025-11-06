Murakami-themed Dodgers gear to launch Friday

A new Takashi Murakami-themed Los Angeles Dodgers collection celebrating the team’s back-to-back World Series championships goes on sale Friday.

Fanatics, Complex and Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that the Dodgers x Takashi Murakami World Series Championship Collection will be available Nov. 7 at Complex.com, the Complex app, Fanatics and MLBShop online stores in the United States and Japan, as well as the MLB app, the Dodger Stadium Team Store and the MLB Flagship Store in New York.

The limited-edition apparel line includes T-shirts and hoodies featuring the 2025 World Series Champions emblem alongside Murakami’s signature multicolored smiling flowers and the word “Dodgers” rendered in Japanese Katakana.

Murakami said in a statement that the Dodgers’ Game 7 victory was a “deeply moving moment.” He called the collaboration with the team “an honor.” The Japanese artist previously teamed with MLB for a Tokyo Series capsule that sold out in minutes.