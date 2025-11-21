Montréal elects Stephanie Valenzuela as first Filipino Canadian borough mayor

Stephanie Valenzuela has been elected as Montréal’s first Filipino Canadian borough mayor.

She won the race earlier this month.

Valenzuela first made history as the first Canadian of Filipino heritage to be elected to the City Council of Montreal in 2021.

She began her involvement in her community at an early age. With only a few members of her family in Canada, her parents turned to the Filipino community and volunteering to build a tight-knit network.

Valenzuela has focused her efforts on non-profit organizations and community initiatives. In 2014, post-graduation, she volunteered and worked in Monterrey, Mexico for an NGO called “La Paz Comienza Con Los Niños” (Peace Begins with Children).

Through her work, she learned and acquired skills in project management, public relations and fundraising.