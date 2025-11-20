Labubu and ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ to dazzle at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Two things that made massive cultural splashes this year—Labubu and “KPop Demon Hunters”—will fill the sky and streets of New York when the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off this year.

The Nov. 27 parade begins rain or shine on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and ends at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, which serves as a stage and backdrop for performances. It will feature 34 balloons, four mini-balloons, 28 floats, 33 clown groups and 11 marching bands—all leading the way for Santa Claus.

Here’s key things to know about the parade and how to watch it.

What time does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

It starts at 8:30 a.m. Eastern and airs at that time in all time zones.

What channel is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on?

It will be on NBC, available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

What if I want to stream it?

For cord cutters, the parade is being simulcast on Peacock and an encore telecast begins at 2 p.m. EST/PST. A Spanish language simulcast will also be on Telemundo.

Last year, more than 31 million people tuned in on NBC and Peacock, up 10% from the previous year and marking the biggest audience ever for the parade.