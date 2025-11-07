‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel in development, targeted for 2029 release

A sequel to the hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters is officially in development, with Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation expected to reunite for the project, according to multiple reports.

Bloomberg and Variety reported this week that directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are returning for the follow-up, which is targeting a 2029 release. The first film, which blended K-pop culture with supernatural action, became one of Netflix’s most-watched animated releases of 2025.

While the studios have not yet announced casting or plot details, industry sources say early production has begun. Merchandise tied to the franchise is also expected to expand ahead of the sequel’s release.