Korean Consulate among buildings, cars and people attacked by crowbar-wielding suspect in Seattle

A man has been booked into King County Jail after police say he used a crowbar to attack two pedestrians, smashed windows of multiple cars and businesses, including the Korean Consulate in Queen Anne.

Officers were called to 200 Roy Street on Nov. 25th after 5:30pm and spoke with people who reported assault and vandalism, including one witness who told officers that a man “hit him so hard with the crowbar that he would have been seriously injured or killed if it hit him in the head.”

A police report reveals multiple cars, a hotel and the Korean Consulate on W. Mercer Street had their windows smashed, with damages at the consulate estimated to be $3,000.

The Northwest Asian Weekly has reached out to the Korean Consulate for more details.

Police say after a victim provided a photograph of the suspect, responding officers uploaded it to the Real Time Crime Center, and the suspect was located and arrested at Pontius Avenue N and Republican Street.

King County Jail records show the suspect was booked for malicious mischief and assault.