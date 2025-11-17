Korean American detainee freed

The National Korean American Service & Education Consortium announced on its Facebook page that Tae Heung “Will” Kim has been freed.

“Will and his family have expressed shock and gratitude for the outpouring of support and collective action,” it said. “Many of you joined us to make calls, send letters and emails, sign petitions, meet with offices, and write letters to Will. Despite ICE, CBP, and DHS’ egregious actions, Will is finally able to return home.”

The Korean-born scientist and lawful permanent resident was detained at San Francisco International Airport in July following a two-week trip to South Korea for his younger brother’s wedding.

Despite holding a valid green card, Kim was flagged for secondary screening at the airport and was held until Sunday.