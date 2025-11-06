Kaohly Vang makes history in Minnesota mayoral race

Former Minnesota state Rep. Kaohly Vang Her was elected Tuesday as St. Paul’s first Hmong American and first woman mayor, defeating incumbent Melvin Carter in a closely watched race.

Her, a Democrat who represented the city’s East Side in the Minnesota House, previously served as Carter’s policy director during his first term. She campaigned on improving public safety, expanding affordable housing and restoring public trust in city government.

Carter, who was seeking a third term, conceded late Tuesday. Her victory marks a historic moment for Minnesota’s Hmong community, which is one of the largest in the United States.