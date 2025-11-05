Harrell ahead in Seattle mayoral race — Late ballots still to be counted

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell holds a lead this morning over challenger Katie Wilson in initial returns from Tuesday’s election.

Harrell had about 53% of the vote to Wilson’s 46% after the first drop of ballots.

Because Washington conducts elections entirely by mail, the outcome of this race remains uncertain until more ballots are tallied.

And here are some other races in King county where AAPI candidates are leading:

STATE LEGISLATURE

District 41 – State Representative, Pos. 1

Janice Zahn

District 48 – State Senator

Vandana Slatter

District 48 – State Representative, Pos. 1

Osman Salahuddin

KING COUNTY COUNCIL

District 5

Steffanie Fain (leading)

Peter Kwon

CITY COUNCILS

Bellevue – Council Position 1

Vishal Bhargava

Kent – Council Position 6

Andy Song (leading)

Sharn Shoker

Redmond – Council Position 6

Menka Soni

Seattle – Council Position 2

Eddie Lin

Tukwila – Council Position 7

Jane Ho

Seattle School District 1 – Director District 5

Vivian Song