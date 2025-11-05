Harrell ahead in Seattle mayoral race — Late ballots still to be counted

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell holds a lead this morning over challenger Katie Wilson in initial returns from Tuesday’s election.
Harrell had about 53% of the vote to Wilson’s 46% after the first drop of ballots.
Because Washington conducts elections entirely by mail, the outcome of this race remains uncertain until more ballots are tallied.
And here are some other races in King county where AAPI candidates are leading:
STATE LEGISLATURE
District 41 – State Representative, Pos. 1
Janice Zahn
District 48 – State Senator
Vandana Slatter
District 48 – State Representative, Pos. 1
Osman Salahuddin
KING COUNTY COUNCIL
District 5
Steffanie Fain (leading)
Peter Kwon
CITY COUNCILS
Bellevue – Council Position 1
Vishal Bhargava
Kent – Council Position 6
Andy Song (leading)
Sharn Shoker
Redmond – Council Position 6
Menka Soni
Seattle – Council Position 2
Eddie Lin
Tukwila – Council Position 7
Jane Ho
Seattle School District 1 – Director District 5
Vivian Song
