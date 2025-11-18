Filipino WWII veterans posthumously honored with Congressional Gold Medals

The sacrifices of four Filipino World War II veterans were recognized posthumously on Nov. 7 at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony held at the Embassy of the Philippines in Washington.

Held between Filipino American History Month and Veterans Day, the ceremony, held in partnership with the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project (FilVetREP), honored those who fought under the American flag during the war.

The awards were given to the families of Petty Officer First Class Jose Baraquio, U.S. Navy; Staff Sgt. Ernesto Cesario, U.S. Army; Staff Sgt. Marcial Marasigan Simpson, U.S. Army; and Sgt. First Class Joaquin Canlas, U.S. Army.

Following the presentation of the Congressional Gold Medals, Brigadier General Jimmy Canlas (USAF, ret.) also shared a personal story about his grandfather. He reminded the audience that the legacy of the Filipino World War II veterans must continue to be told, saying, “Don’t let our stories and memories end here. Everyone who witnessed today’s event has a responsibility to spread the word—that the brave actions of these men and women are among the reasons we enjoy freedom, democracy, and the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”