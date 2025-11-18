Filipino detainee faces deportation amid health crisis

Local Filipino American groups and human rights advocates are making an emergency push to stop the deportation of a detainee known as “Kuya G,” who they say is being medically neglected at the Northwest Detention Center (NWDC) and faces a dire health threat if sent back to the Philippines.

On Nov. 16, over 60 people gathered outside the NWDC to rally for Kuya G, who is scheduled for immediate deportation once discharged from the hospital. He is currently recovering from a toe amputation and being treated for ulcerative colitis. Kuya G reported suffering agonizing pain, bloody stool, and dizziness before being hospitalized.

“They want to deport him while he is in pain. They want to deport him instead of giving him care,” said Ker of Malaya Tacoma. Activists warned that sending him to the Philippines, potentially without access to necessary medication and resources, could be deadly.

Activists are demanding the Philippine Consulate issue an immediate diplomatic protest and provide Kuya G’s passport to his lawyer to help reopen his legal case.