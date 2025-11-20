FBI report: Anti-Asian hate remains high in Washington

The FBI’s 2024 Hate Crime Statistics show that anti-Asian hate crimes remain a persistent threat in Washington state, with incidents nearly tripling since the pandemic.

Washington ranks among the top five states for anti-Asian hate crimes, which now account for about 6% of all reported hate crimes in the state. The report, from Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC, links this surge to political rhetoric, disinformation, and scapegoating, particularly against Chinese and South Asian communities.

“Current FBI data reporting undercounts the true scope of anti-Asian hate crimes,” said Sim J. Singh Attariwala, director of the Anti-Hate Program at Advancing Justice – AAJC.

“Our report shows that these hate crimes have not significantly declined since the pandemic, and harmful rhetoric is now expanding to the scapegoating of South Asian communities. Without corrective action, hate crime statistics risk becoming more invisible as trust in government erodes and funding for anti-hate programs nationwide is cut. This report provides context and recommendations to help leaders respond effectively and protect the most marginalized.”

The report highlights the challenges in reporting these crimes, particularly due to language barriers, fear of retaliation, and a lack of trust in law enforcement. Nearly half of violent hate crimes go unreported, and the cooperation between immigration enforcement agencies and local police continues to deter victims from coming forward.

“This report confirms what our communities have long known; anti-Asian hate remains at alarming levels,” said June Lim, director of the Demographic Research Project at Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California. “With the updated Asian Resource Hub, we’re ensuring survivors and families can access culturally competent support and information in multiple languages. Without investment in prevention and community-based reporting, anti-Asian hate crimes will continue to occur and go underreported.”

The report calls for stronger policy responses, including increased funding for hate crime prevention, improved non-law enforcement reporting systems, and expanded language access to support marginalized communities. Advocates warn that if the current trends continue, hate crimes may become even harder to track and address.